ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Crash leads to arrest of Dover man on third DUI

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on his third DUI following a crash Monday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for DUI after fighting with police during crash investigation

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man was arrested after police say he fought with an officer during a crash investigation. Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Dover Police Department made contact with 25-year-old Tony Williams in the area of South DuPont Highway and East Division Street after receiving a report of a crash. Police say Williams had attempted to turn from East Division Street onto the southbound lanes of S. DuPont Highway when he failed to turn properly and entered the northbound lanes, hitting another vehicle that was stopped at a red light. Williams then drove over a concrete median and drove onto a sidewalk alongside South DuPont Highway.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Stolen vehicle recovered in Ocean Pines theft investigation

OCEAN PINES, Md. – An Ocean Pines couple, who was targeted by a man who schemed his way inside their home only to steal their keys and take off with their vehicle, were overjoyed this week when they got their car back, and now they’re calling for justice to protect other trusting people from being targeted by the same brazen suspect.
OCEAN PINES, MD
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested After Brandishing Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 11 at approximately 2:54 p.m., a police officer on patrol in the 100 block of North Franklin Street observed an altercation, in which one of the subjects brandished a firearm. The officer took the suspect, 48-year-old Darmika Williams, into custody without incident and recovered a loaded firearm.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Prosecutors: Yaphet Norman Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Camden Store Owner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a Camden bodega owner during a robbery attempt. Prosecutors say Yaphet Norman was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony murder. He’s accused of killing Luis Morales Tuesday morning at the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden. Norman is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ocean City Today

Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run found, paddle-out planned

Key details are emerging regarding the hit-and-run accident that occurred on the night of July 11 that claimed the life of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines. The Maryland State Police announced on Monday that they had located and seized a black Mercedes they suspect was involved in the case. According to a press release, damage on the vehicle matched evidence left at the scene of the accident that occurred on Grays Corner Road, not far from Crabs-To-Go Seafood Market.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Gmc Sierra#Sci On
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday aftrenoon at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Dispatch

UPDATE: What Is Known Today In Teen’s Fatal Hit-And-Run Collision

BERLIN – The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run collision that took the life of a rising ninth grader continued this week as the family and community prepare to celebrate the teen’s life Saturday. As of Friday, July 22, here’s a compilation of what is known as more details...
BERLIN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
MyChesCo

Middletown Man Arrested After Running from Police, Loaded Gun and Marijuana Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Middletown man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 8 at approximately 6:37 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of 24th and Washington Streets when they attempted to make contact with 27-year-old Jauwaun Smith, who was wanted on multiple outstanding capiases and a warrant. As officers approached, Smith fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun as well as 1.9 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

21-year-old man shot and killed in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Essex, the Baltimore County Police Department said.Officers responded to the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive about 2 p.m. and found Kenyon Joyner with at least gunshot wound.Joyner was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted through the department's iWATCH program.
ESSEX, MD
Daily Voice

Murder-Suicide Investigated In South Jersey: Prosecutor

An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated in Cape May County, authorities said. Thursday morning, July 21, the Middle Township police responded to a residence on West Atlantic Avenue to check the well being of the occupants. Police found two deceased individuals, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WMDT.com

Car slams into Salisbury restaurant

Salisbury, Md. – Around 9 p.m. Thursday, a car slammed into the Mad Hatter Cafe, located at 501 West Main Street. Those at the scene tell us a vehicle came off the road and slammed into the back wall of the restaurant, which was quickly evacuated as emergency services arrived.
SALISBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy