Bears Roster Spots Open for Linebackers

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 3 days ago

Of all the Bears positions wide open to undrafted free agents or street free agents, linebacker must be considered the best opportunity.

The lack of required off-ball linebackers is part of it. The Bears were playing with four linebackers for seven years but two were merely extra edge rushers.. They really only used two linebackers in their base defense.

Also, the need for special teams always means chances for linebackers.

The roster countdown to camp continues with players wearing jersey numbers in the 40s and many of these are in this class of linebackers looking for work.

No. 49 DE Charles Snowden

6-foot-7, 245 pounds

The Dossier: The weight is what the Bears post but even their assistants say it's incorrect. An outside linebacker last year but now a defensive end, he has bulked up to the high 250s according to coaches. Snowden was a practice squad player as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia and got in for six defensive plays and 13 special teams plays over two games last year. He was a big-time college playmaker with 15 sacks and 30 1/2 tackles for loss.

2022 Prospectus: He'll be competing against a stacked group at the edge but not dropping into pass coverage now as an end instead of a linebacker will help him. Dominique Robinson is a draft pick as the fourth defensive end behind Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad. The best thing Snowden could hope for is a Quinn trade because he could wind up back on the practice squad, otherwise.

No. 48 LS Patrick Scales

6-3, 226

The Dossier: At 34, Scales is the seventh-oldest long snapper in the league and has been dependable. He had competition on the roster but Antonio Ortiz was cut. It's Scales' seventh year as Bears long snapper and eighth overall.

2022 Prospectus: A long snapper can't play forever but Scales will for at least this season. He is among the most consistent at his position and is paid the fourth-highest at his position in terms of average annual contract value at $1.272 million. He'll be working with a new punter and new holder for field goals this year, which will make for some concern, at least initially.

No. 47 LB C.J. Avery

6-foot, 230

The Dossier: Louisville's defensive leader with 349 career tackles, 20 for loss and 8 1/2 sacks. He also had 16 pass breakups, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Avery has a very respectable 38-inch vertical leap but ran only a 4.75-second time in the 40-yard dash.

2022 Prospectus: Facing long odds for the roster, Avery's best shot is like it is for all of these linebackers who are not starters and that's through special teams.

No. 47 TE Chase Allen

6-6, 251

The Dossier: Undrafted from Iowa State, he was one of the better blocking tight ends in his conference but NFL Draft Bible says he can improve there, and also can get better as a pass blocker. As a receiver, he has a great catch radius but lacks top speed with a 4.79-second 40 time. He made 74 catches for 810 yards and six TDs over five seasons and 37 games played

2022 Prospectus: If he can supplement his good reach and height by adding extra weight, then he could get into position to be the third tight end if the Bears decide not to go with both veterans James O'Shaughnessy and Ryan Griffin behind Cole Kmet. Otherwise, he'd be an ideal project for the practice squad.

No. 46 DE Sam Kamara

6-2, 288

The Dossier: Kamara was a bit heavy to be an outside linebacker but the Bears used him in this way last year and because of injuries and COVID-19 he got into eight games. He finished with 10 tackles and figures in as a bigger defensive end in the 4-3.

2022 Prospectus: Kamara is a long shot to make the roster at end due to competition from drafted players or veteans. His ability to be stout against the run would be valued situationally.

No. 46 TE Jake Tonges

6-5, 240

The Dossier: California's tight end never had more than 22 catches in a season and made 47 for his career, with 620 yards. He presents a potentially solid target with his height and a 35 1/2-inch vertical leap.

2022 Prospectus: He lacks the size to step in at the Y-tight end and would need to be used at the move or "U" spot or as a H-back. He's competing with Allen for fourth among tight ends.

No. 45 LB Joe Thomas

6-1, 227

The Dossier: A 31-year-old linebacker who came into the league in 2015 as a Packers undrafted free agent and learned all the 4-3 linebacker positions after going to Dallas He has 16 starts and 89 games played with 218 tackles and 12 for loss.

2022 Prospectus: A depth player who figures to contribute greatly on special teams after playing more than half of special teams snaps in six of his eight seasons. The ability to play all three linebacker positions in this scheme is invaluable, as is being able to contribute as a veteran in his 30s on special teams. These should give him a strong chance at making the roster.

No. 44 LB Matthew Adams

6-foot, 230

The Dossier: A backup linebacker with the Colts who signed a one-year deal in Chicago to continue playing in Matt Eberflus' defense. He started nine times and played 58 games in four seasons with 55 tackles and six for loss.

2022 Prospectus: At the moment, Adams could be the favorite to start at strong side linebacker because he practiced there with starters through the offseason work. He hasn't played defensively as a starter or backup to any extent since 2019 and was almost exclusively on for special teams the last two years, so this will weigh against him. Also, he was arrested in the offseason on an ammunition misdemeanor charge. He hasn't played on defense to any extent since 2019.

No. 43 LB/DE Christian Albright

6-2, 240

The Dossier: Ball State's undrafted pass-rushing linebacker who had 15 career sacks and 34 tackles for loss. He had 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.

2022 Prospectus: His great 4.6 speed in the 40 and a 6.94-second three-cone shuttle time indicate he could be used as a blitzing linebacker or in other special situations and at the very least on special teams.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

 

BearDigest

Heated Competition in Bears Secondary

Training camp battles come in two types. There is the starting battle and then the roster spot battle. Most of the players at this point in the Bears countdown to camp will be involved in some kind of battle. Whether it's Thomas Graham Jr., Tavon Young and Duke Shelley battling...
CHICAGO, IL
BearDigest

Bears Improvement Left Unmentioned

The hits keep on coming for the Bears, or rather, against them. It wasn't enough for ESPN's Mike Clay to throw a cloud over Justin Fields' second season by predicting the Bears QB will lead the NFL in interceptions. He also says he sees the Bears with the third pick in the 2023 draft.
CHICAGO, IL
