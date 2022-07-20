Back from injury and illness, Rai Benjamin is second at worlds, beating favored Warholm

It was supposed to have been a redo of Tokyo, two giants of track and field battling down the backstretch for the finish line.

The only question heading into Tuesday night's men's 400-meter hurdles World Athletics Championships final at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field seemed to be whether Mount Vernon native Rai Benjamin, the reigning world championships and Olympic Games silver medalist, could finally beat Norway's Karsten Warholm, the man who'd captured gold in both those races.

Benjamin did just that.

But, again, the 24-year-old, who gained multiple All-American awards competing for UCLA and then the University of Southern California but whose 2022 season had been marred by illness and injury, won silver.

Instead of the anticipated backstretch showdown between Warholm and Benjamin, the race to the wire was between Benjamin and a man who should never have been an afterthought after his Olympic performance and stellar 2022 showings.

Brazil's Alison dos Santos, who, while capturing bronze at last year's Olympics, joined Benjamin and Warholm in breaking the world record, had entered the final having logged the top time in Sunday's semifinals at 47.85 seconds.

But dos Santos, who ran 46.72 for Olympic bronze, destroyed both those finishing marks, clocking a personal-best 46.29 for the win. His time was a record for the world championships.

Benjamin, who ran 46.17 in Tokyo and had won his semifinal heat in Oregon in 48.44, ran 46.89, his fastest time of 2022. It marked the 2015 Mount Vernon High School graduate's fourth time breaking 47 seconds. When he finished second at worlds in 2019 his time was 47.66.

Warholm, whose Tokyo time of 45.94 drew worldwide headlines, led the final early. He'd gone 48.0 to win his semifinals heat and seemed 100% recovered from a hamstring injury suffered last month. But Warholm faded to a seventh-place, 48.42 finish.

Benjamin, who was initially both stunned and disappointed with running so well and winning only silver at the Olympics, was clearly happy this time after battling tendonitis throughout his season and having lost three weeks of training to COVID in late spring.

"Fought for that one," he later tweeted.

Benjamin, the U.S. record-holder in the event, also reveled in the surprise performance by Trevor Bassitt, bear-hugging his American teammate, who won bronze in a personal-best 47.39.

With dos Santos now 22 years old, Benjamin and Bassett both 24 and Warholm 26, the stage appears set for years of anyone's-bet, world-watching 400-meter hurdles showdowns.

But Benjamin may be back on the track within days. The USC political science grad, who grinned post-race while wearing a "Rai Benjamin for President" T-shirt, anchored the U.S. gold medal-winning 4x400-meter relay squad in Tokyo and could be chosen to again compete for the U.S. in that event in Oregon.