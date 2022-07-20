Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lake in the Hills bakery is canceling its planned brunch-time drag show after its café was vandalized overnight.The bakery received numerous threats and harassment.Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café.A homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe's wall.The owner asked that nobody come out for the Starry Night Drag Brunch.Previously, the Lake in the Hills Police Department told us they had looked into complaints about the show, which didn't violate any local laws.They also told us while everyone's constitutional rights will be respected, officers are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who disrupts the brunch or the peace. LITHPD confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO