Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

By Devin Willems
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office,...

CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody after UpRising Bakery & Café vandalized overnight

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lake in the Hills bakery is canceling its planned brunch-time drag show after its café was vandalized overnight.The bakery received numerous threats and harassment.Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café.A homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe's wall.The owner asked that nobody come out for the Starry Night Drag Brunch.Previously, the Lake in the Hills Police Department told us they had looked into complaints about the show, which didn't violate any local laws.They also told us while everyone's constitutional rights will be respected, officers are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who disrupts the brunch or the peace. LITHPD confirmed that a suspect is in custody. 
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
kshb.com

Authorities release video of Wisconsin boat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River. "This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the seven occupants of the powerboat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.
OSHKOSH, WI
TMJ4 News

Chicago man dies after falling off paddle board, drowning in Geneva Lake

LINN, Wis. — A Chicago man died after he fell off his paddle board and drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday. According to Geneva Lake Police, officers responded to a possible drowning within the Town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. Officers were advised an 81-year-old man, identified as Peter K. Schauer, was pulled from the water and life-saving efforts began on shore.
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago teen drowns in pond at Wisconsin campground

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago teen died after going under the water in a swimming pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday, authorities said. Authorities received an emergency call at about 5:42 p.m. from the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies, Lodi Fire,...
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

18-year-old killed in Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old died on Friday after Madison Police Dept. officers found him in a stolen vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The name of the teen has not been released. MPD Capt. Kelly Donahue said the police department is still in the process of notifying his family.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after allegedly crashing, Iowa County Communications said. Officials say they received reports of the crash around 2:30 p.m. on State Road 23 near the scenic outlook. One person was transported from the scene to a hospital.
SPRING GREEN, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Habitual’ thief arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they have arrested Toni Vincent, 30, a “habitual retail theft suspect.”. According to police, an officer spotted Vincent leaving Gift’s Thrift Store, at 1141 Black Ridge Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday, as she was reportedly trying to conceal stolen items as she left the store.
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Chicago restaurant employee shot dead while working service window

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while working the service window of a restaurant Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The worker, whose age is unknown, was working the service window around 3:10 at a restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the face, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Shootings in Waukegan Kill One, Injure Four

(Waukegan, IL) Another homicide has been reported in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock in the 24-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. Officials say two gunshot victims were found at the scene, with one, identified as 30-year-old Bruno Martinez-Garcia of Waukegan, being pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20’s, was said to suffer severe injuries. Officials believe the two males were sitting in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached…someone inside the approaching car shot the victims, and fled. There have been no arrests announced.
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 3, falls to his death from 18th floor of Uptown high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy fell from the 18th floor of a high-rise in the Uptown community and died late Tuesday. Police said at 7 p.m., the boy fell out of a window on the 18th floor of the north tower of the Lake View Towers complex, a twin-tower development at 4550 N. Clarendon Ave. right off Wilson Avenue.  As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, people walked by and looked up – before shaking their heads in disbelief. There was heartache among neighbors after they learned what had happened. It was not clear late Tuesday...
WSAW

State Crime Stoppers publicize cold case with ties to Iron County

KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Crime Stoppers and the Kenosha Police Department are publicizing a cold case with ties to northern Wisconsin. Investigators said James Rawlings was last seen on March 8, 1986. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Mercer by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.
KENOSHA, WI
TMJ4 News

GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

KENOSHA — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan last week. Samuel Euceda Ucles, 5, was pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach Park near Kenosha’s Bandshell on Tuesday, July 12. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but on Wednesday, officials shared that he had died.
KENOSHA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 10-78 Dispatched, Suspect Found In Wisconsin..

During the early morning hours of Saturday 07/15/2022 the Winnebago Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between Matthew Williams and his mother. At that time Williams got out of his mother’s vehicle at another location within the Village of Winnebago. Williams was not present when our officer began to take the report.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove volunteer firefighter killed in crash, fondly remembered

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Eugene Faust, an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter from Union Grove, won't get to live the bright future expected of him. He helped others until the day he died – and beyond. Faust's co-workers said he was an ordained minister, would act almost as their therapist on...
UNION GROVE, WI
CBS 58

Police: 33-year-old Kenosha resident killed in car crash

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a 33-year-old resident was killed in a car crash Wednesday, July 20. Authorities say it happened near 30th Avenue and 14th Lane Wednesday morning. The roadway was temporarily closed but has since reopened. An investigation is underway. This is a developing story....

