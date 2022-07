Ryan Versey, KUAF's new underwriting director, tells us a bit about himself. And gives a listener free tickets to the Josh Groban concert at the AMP this weekend. A native of Texarkana, Texas, Versey is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University. Versey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media Communication with a concentration in Public Relations and Advertising from the Marvin D. and June Samuel Brailsford College of Arts and Sciences. As one of the first radio personalities of KDIV 98.7 FM, the Voice of Diversity in Fayetteville (Northwest Arkansas' first urban radio station), Versey brings a variety of skills in creative design, digital media, photography and more to the station.

