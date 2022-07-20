Man charged with second-degree murder in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police announced a man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting.

Jermaine Lamont Lunsford, 27, of Durham was arrested on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on June 25, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Holloway Street.

Police found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. He was later identified as 22-year-old Shyhiem McCaskill.

Following the shooting, the McCaskill's vehicle hit a power pole and caused a power outage in an area along Holloway Street from Junction Road to Lynn Road.

Lunsford is charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Durham County Jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond.