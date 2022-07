HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 50 people, including Hartselle mayor Randy Garrison attended this vigil to support one of their own, Officer Lynn Dean. It’s been one week since Dean was hospitalized after fracturing his skull while patrolling an area where a church was recently burglarized. Hartselle Chief of Police Justin Barley says this vigil is just one way the community is supporting one of their own.

