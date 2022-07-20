ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz have reportedly talked to teams about PG Mike Conley Jr.

By Victor Barbosa
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley could have a new home in 2022-23. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz already traded away two members of last season's starting lineup in star center Rudy Gobert and sharpshooting forward Royce O'Neale. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been among the most heavily involved players in trade rumors recently and could very well be on his way out the door this summer.

Could a fourth member of last season's starting five potentially be on the move as well?

Conley Jr. has spent the last three seasons in Utah after suiting up for the Memphis Grizzlies for the first 12 years of his career. The 2007 fourth overall pick's 13.7 points per game last season were his lowest in 10 years, but his 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest were all on par with his career averages, while his 40.8% three-point field goal percentage was his second straight year shooting over 40% and just the fourth season accomplishing the feat.

If Conley Jr. were to be traded, newcomer Patrick Beverley could conceivably slide into the starting point guard slot, though he's been rumored to be on the block as well. Beverley was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in July when the Jazz traded away Gobert.

