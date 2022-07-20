Prince William reveals which US city will host the Earthshot Prize 2022

Prince William ’s Earthshot Prize is heading to Boston! The Duke of Cambridge revealed on Wednesday the host city for this year’s awards ceremony ﻿in a video featuring Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts .

RELATED:

“In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the Prize,” William says in the video.

Xander, speaking from Fenway Park in Boston, adds, “And we will be doing it right here in Boston.”

The Earthshot Prize 2022 will be held in Boston in early December, and will celebrate this year’s 15 finalists from around the world. The announcement comes on the anniversary of the moon landings. The Earthshot Prize, which was launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, takes inspiration from Former President John F. Kennedy ’s Moonshot.

The Earthshot Prize is working in partnership with The John F. Kennedy Library as well as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston. Caroline Kennedy , who is Honorary President of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, has previously said that the prize is a “great tribute” to her late father, President John F. Kennedy .

“Over the past 60 years I have watched each new generation find inspiration in my father’s decision to send a man to the moon – not just inspiration for mankind or for America, but for their own lives,” Caroline said in a press release last September. “It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by his moonshot to take on the most important challenge we face today – repairing the planet.”

She added, “My family and the JFK Library Foundation look forward to partnering with Prince William and The Earthshot Prize on this exciting initiative.”