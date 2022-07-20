ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, OH

Strasburg Fall Softball registration is taking place

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

Registration is being held for Strasburg Fall Softball for teams age 8 and under and 18 and under. Games begin at the end of August. For information, contact Duck Krantz at 330-878-5211 or Brent Metzger at 330-204-1284.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Local Drivers Place at Soapbox Derby in Akron

Congratulations to Aidyn Driggers (Above Third L-R ) and Cash Driggers (Above Third L-R) who finished in third place Thursday at the Soapbox Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio. Cash came in third in the Legacy Race Division and Aidyn placed third in the Super Stock All-Star Race. (Courtesy of...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Checkout The Rosters for This Saturday’s All-Star game

This time honored High School Football All-Star Game is back and of course 1480 WHBC will be there! ISAAC BRUCE and DONNIE SHELL will be on the sidelines July 23 when the first Pro Football Hall of Fame East-West All-Star Football Game kicks off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 7 p.m. Bruce will join Mark Geis, head coach of Green High School, and his three assistants in directing the West squad. Shell will join Brian Gamble, head coach of Sandy Valley High School, and his three assistants with the East squad. The roster for East and West are made up of freshly graduated Stark County players. Take a look at the Rosters below and tune in for all the game action, great interviews and FOOTBALL!
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s top 25 sophomores for the 2022 high school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Week 1 of the high school football season is right around the corner, and Ohio’s football recruiting rankings have gone through major changes since the end of last season. We used rankings from 24/7 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, as well as our own expertise and more to come up with a list of the state’s top 25 sophomores.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strasburg, OH
Strasburg, OH
Sports
Cleveland.com

Lucky winner shows it only takes one ticket to win: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three lucky winners were announced by Greene Acres Community Garden members for their 2022 fundraising raffle, “Grilling Galore!”. Brecksville resident Lenore Siegman’s ticket #980 won her the Grand Prize: A Premium Grill Package, including a Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Gas Grill, assorted Weber grilling tools, and a $100 gift certificate to Happy Cows butcher shop, 7529 Broadview Rd. For selling the top ticket, Greene Acres Treasurer and gardener Noreen Butano received a $50 gift certificate to Michael Angelo’s Winery.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

NWS: Tornado Did 2 Miles in Barn Damage Along Wayne/Holmes Line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms it was a weaker EF-1 tornado that touched down near Shreve on Wednesday night. The twister with estimated maximum winds of 105 miles per hour was on the ground for more than two miles along the Wayne/Holmes County line.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Progressive Rail Roading

Ohio panel issues grants to Wheeling & Lake Erie, transload facility project

The Ohio Rail Development Commission this week approved a $490,626 grant to Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway (W&LE) for the reconfiguration of connecting tracks between the short line's subdivision lines. The funds fulfill ORDC's match requirement for the $6.8 million federal Consolidated Railroad Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant the...
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Cambridge City Schools: final preparations for school year, board president nominated for state award

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–Much of Thursday night’s July Cambridge School Board meeting revolved around the upcoming school year. Superintendent Dan Coffman points out that the district is buzzing with projects ahead of the start to the 2022-2023 school year. The list includes: cleaning and summer renovations to the buildings and grounds, finishing touches on the artificial turf and sand blasting the bleachers at McFarland Stadium, as well as renovations to the football locker rooms. Installation and renovations to the playgrounds, and outdoor pavilion areas at the high school and middle school and work on the new district transportation facility.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strasburg Fall Softball
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Mahoning; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Stark; Tuscarawas; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 490 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON MAHONING MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY STARK TUSCARAWAS WASHINGTON WAYNE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

OSP, SCSO: OVI Checkpoints Friday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is setting up an OVI Checkpoint Friday night from 8 to 11. It happens on Mahoning Road NE near the roundabout intersection with 12th Street and The O’Jays Parkway. That’s near Cook’s Lagoon...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Upcoming Work in Strasburg to County Line

Mary Alice Reporting – Resurfacing will happen in the Village of Strasburg and up to the Stark County line and flaggers will direct traffic. The work starts on US 250, at the I-77 on/off ramp for Strasburg, and continues through the village. Repaving will then continue at the y-split onto route 21 and where 250 merges with SR 93. Crews will also be on 212 (Dolphin Street), at the county line from the Beach City Airport to Parrot Rd NW.
STRASBURG, OH
ocj.com

Holmes County Steam & Engine Show marks 30 years in 2022

Steam engines, antique tractors, threshing machines and more will soon be rolling into Mt. Hope for the 30th annual Holmes County Steam & Engine Show. “This may be our biggest show yet,” said Melvin Wengerd., Holmes County Steam Engine Association president. “The $10,000 purse featured for our Thursday evening horse pull is the largest in the state and always attracts some of the greatest pulling teams around. A big thank you to Kaufman Realty/JR Miller for their sponsorship.”
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

It's back! NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for Ashland County

ASHLAND -- A busy weather week has extended into the weekend in Ashland County. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday until 6 p.m. for a large chunk of northern Ohio, including Ashland County. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

EF-1 tornado touches down in Wayne, Holmes counties Wednesday night

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wayne and Holmes counties Wednesday night. The survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 105 mph near Shreve, Ohio in Wayne and Holmes County (near the county line). The tornado was on the ground for 2.24 miles from 8:55 pm until 8:59 pm with a max width path of 100 yards.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy