Strasburg Fall Softball registration is taking place

This time honored High School Football All-Star Game is back and of course 1480 WHBC will be there! ISAAC BRUCE and DONNIE SHELL will be on the sidelines July 23 when the first Pro Football Hall of Fame East-West All-Star Football Game kicks off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 7 p.m. Bruce will join Mark Geis, head coach of Green High School, and his three assistants in directing the West squad. Shell will join Brian Gamble, head coach of Sandy Valley High School, and his three assistants with the East squad. The roster for East and West are made up of freshly graduated Stark County players. Take a look at the Rosters below and tune in for all the game action, great interviews and FOOTBALL!

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO