ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football news: How the SEC plans to combat fake injuries this year

By College Football HQ Staff
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aatN8_0gmFspDL00

In recent years, faking injuries in order to slow down games has been the subject of significant debate around college football.

But anyone who was hoping the SEC would take action will be disappointed.

Asked about how the conference plans to combat players allegedly faking injuries to slow the game, SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid says there isn't a practical solution to the problem.

"Not an issue that can be addressed"

“We’ve spent at least four consecutive offseasons collectively thinking about how can the playing rules be modified to combat the feigning of injuries,” McDaid said at SEC Media Days.

“And I’ve convinced myself now that if there’s an equitable way and a way that doesn’t overly detract from the game, we would have come up with it by now.

“That’s another way of saying that I’ve convinced myself that this is not an issue that can be addressed through the playing rules. It will have to be addressed a different way.

“I’ll also say this, officials are not trained medical professionals. I don’t ask my officials in any way shape or form to evaluate, ‘Is this a legitimate injury or not?’

“If we have a player down, not ready to participate in the next play, we need to stop the game for an official’s injury timeout and stop the game going forward.”

Fake injuries have become a hot-button issue in college football as offenses embrace a faster and more aggressive pace.

Defensive players can effectively control the rhythm of the game and throw their opponents off schedule by stopping everything and taking a knee.

NCAA rules on fake injuries in college football

Decision makers inside the NCAA have come to largely the same conclusion as the SEC.

Tasked with finding a solution to fake injuries, the NCAA football rules committee said it could not come up with a definitive rule to judge and forbid the practice.

Stanford coach David Shaw is the current NCAA football rules committee chairman.

"It is very difficult to legislate ethics, particularly when an injury timeout is being used to gain an advantage," Shaw said in a statement this offseason.

"The small number of teams that seem to use these tactics should be addressed directly.

"We considered all options to address this issue, including allowing both teams an opportunity to substitute after a first down," Shaw added. "This is another step to consider in the future."

In addition to the ethical concern, the NCAA noted that if a player is legitimately hurt, he could be incentivized to remain on the field and risk more injury.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary College Football Quarterback Reportedly Dead At 43

One of the most memorable quarterbacks in South Carolina Gamecocks history has reportedly passed away. Phil Petty, a three-year starter for the program under head coach Lou Holtz, was 43 years old. Longtime South Carolina beat writer John Whittle was the first to report the news. Petty led South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

NCAA Proposes Change To College Football Transfer Portal

One of the main criticisms against the new era of college football is the overuse of the transfer portal. In an attempt to combat this revolving door of college football talent, the NCAA has proposed restrictions that would limit transfer activity to a pair of multi-week time periods every year, per college football insider Brad Crawford.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec
The Spun

College GameDay Announces Special Broadcast For Week 1

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN announced a special College GameDay broadcast to kick off the 2022 college football season. The show will be headed to Pittsburgh ahead of the "Backyard Brawl" between the Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers. "ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for the 2022 college...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
247Sports

Four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu names final schools, sets announcement date

The Buckeyes have a commitment from defensive end Jason Moore who could play end or defensive tackle at Ohio State. But they are working to land other perimeter players for their 2023 recruiting class and one of the prospects they have on their list is Desmond Umeozulu from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers. Umeozulu made his official visit to Ohio State the weekend of June 24-26 when so many other top Buckeye targets also made their Ohio State official visit.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard's 'Sleeper' Team

Every once and a while, an unexpected college football program sneaks its way into College Football Playoff contention. During Thursday's episode of First Take, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard named his "sleeper team" ahead of the 2022 season. "I like the Miami Hurricanes," Howard said. "I believe that the...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 may soon be adding some new schools to the lineup

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's beginning to sound like Colorado and Arizona may soon apply for membership in the Big 12. If so, as Fitz explains, the Pac-12 will be collapsing but will new commissioner Brett Yormark wait until he's officially on the job on August 1, and will he immediately expand more or pause as the remaining Pac-12 schools that didn't see the Big 12 as a viable landing spot squirm as their fate settles in?
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Country's No. 1 Safety Announces His Commitment Date

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs is less than a week away from announcing his commitment. Downs shared a video today teasing his upcoming commitment, which he'll reveal next Wednesday, July 27. "Just getting closer to making a decision. Let's keep it simple," Downs says at the end...
NFL
BamaCentral

Radio Host Snubs Alabama, Twice, on ESPN's First Take

What's the top Division I football program of all time? That’s debatable. There’s overwhelming evidence to have Alabama or Notre Dame at the top of that list. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo doesn’t see it that way. The sports radio host listed Notre Dame No. 1 and Alabama No. 3 in his list during an episode of ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Stoops wants his mom in the stands when he breaks Bear Bryant's record

Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

OL Payton Kirkland gearing up to announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube page

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips blue-chip lineman Payton Kirkland will announce a college commitment this Saturday around 7:30 EST live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Kirkland, who the industry-generated 247Sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 25 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023, lists five schools as finalists heading into the announcement: Michigan State, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama.
ORLANDO, FL
On3.com

2022 SEC Preseason Media Poll: Predicted order of finish revealed

The SEC media has set its expectations. The league announced its preseason media poll and preseason all-conference teams on Friday following SEC Media Days. Alabama is the heavy favorite to win the league after doing os last year, as well. Georgia, the reigning national champion, came in second place on that ballot, but remains the favorite to win the SEC East. Kentucky also received votes to win the division, as did Vanderbilt.
NFL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
528
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy