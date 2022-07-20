ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

15-year-old playing with gun shoots friend in head, Manatee deputies say

 3 days ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted manslaughter after authorities said he accidentally shot his friend in the head Tuesday while playing with a handgun.

Deputies were called to a home near the intersection of 14th Street East and 9th Avenue East in Manatee County Tuesday afternoon, for a shooting involving a juvenile victim.

A witness initially told deputies a 16-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun. Further investigation found the victim’s 15-year-old friend was playing with a handgun when it accidentally went off, striking the victim.

The 16-year-old victim was rushed to Blake Hospital, where they were listed in “critical condition.”

“This is a very serious wound, we’re not sure if this victim is going to survive,” said Randy Warren, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter. They were booked into Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

According to Warren, there were adults at the home when the shooting happened. The adults told detectives they were unaware the teenagers were playing with a handgun.

“Our crimes against children detectives, they are looking at how they obtained the weapon, where it came from, these are things we don’t know right now,” Warren said.

