Brown Co. deputies arrest suspect considered armed and dangerous

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Deputies in Brown County were searching for a man who they said was armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, officials said he was in custody

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Jackson, 35, of Kenosha. Brown County Sheriff’s officials said he was last seen in a black four-door Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AJG5000. He is also a registered over-the-road truck driver.

Online court records show that Jackson is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault using a dangerous weapon, one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, one count of false imprisonment, one count of aggravated battery using a dangerous weapon and one count of battery using a dangerous weapon.

All of the charges against him, except for the charge of possessing a firearm, carry a domestic abuse modifier.

Jackson is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1″ tall and weighs about 240 pounds. If you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with knowledge of Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or Brown County detective Sgt. Zak Holschbach at 920-448-6187.

frankly speaking
3d ago

How come you don't post a picture of him? Would make it easier for ppl to identify him. Right now, the only ppl that can identify him is ppl that know him and u know how that goes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
