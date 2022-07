MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - Almost a year ago, Mary Cormier was headed home from College Station and got a call about a dog with a broken leg on the side of the road. The dog, Ranger, was hit by a car while roaming around like he was used to. Cormier said Ranger had been homeless for seven years and was in desperate need of a better life.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO