Wilmington, OH

WC volleyball among best academically

By Wilmington News Journal
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Wilmington College volleyball team has earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. In order to achieve the USMC/AVCA Team Academic...

Lilly, Jack win GCGA 27th Metropolitan Mixed Championship

Wilmington High School graduates Jack Murphy and Lilly Middleton won the Greater Cincinnati Golf Association 27th annual Metropolitan Mixed Championship tournament Thursday at the Fort Mitchell Country Club. The tournament used the modified Stableford scoring system to determine its winner. Middleton and Murphy had a 78 to win the overall gross score title, a 74 to win the overall net scoring title and they also were winners of the Nicklaus/Sorenstam Flight. Murphy is a 2020 graduate of WHS and will be a junior on the Lourdes University men’s golf team Lourdes is located in Sylvania, Ohio. Middleton is going to be a freshman on the women’s golf team at the University of Dayton.
WILMINGTON, OH
Column: Mills on right track, weather, conditioning

It’s hard to believe the 2022 fall sports season is upon us. Before discussing that, here’s a note about a winter sport. Micah Mills, the first-year head coach of the Wilmington College men’s basketball team, will be a success. That’s the impression he left after sitting down over a cup of coffee at Kava Haus.
WILMINGTON, OH
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH. SBoth Sugartree and Main Street closed starting at 3 p.m. On Sugartree and free, Enmy and Eternal Frequency will perform. Starting at 8 p.m. on Main Street, Sunset Blvd. (an ’80s rock cover band) and Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band) will perform.
WILMINGTON, OH
Kids and seahorses go together

Eli Massey displays a marbleized seahorse he made this week at Family Craft Night at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library. At Family Craft Night this week at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library, 7-year-old Eli Massey makes a marbleized seahorse. A key component is shaving cream, shown in the disposable pan. The craft activity was facilitated by the library’s children’s specialist staffer Sarah Rogers Hackney.
WILMINGTON, OH
WC’s ‘Plungers’ help clean-up area

Wilmington College “Plungers” — incoming freshmen part of the recent Summer Leadership Plunge — helped beautify the area collecting trash. Thanks to Michael Allbright for reaching out for a service project with Clean-Up Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, OH
Throwback Thursday: Overcoming an obstacle

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 21, 1959:. “CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The launching of the first atom-powered merchant ship, Savannah, was hailed today as a ‘bold and enterprising experiment in the daring and distinguished annals’ of American science and seafaring.” It was christened by First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.
WILMINGTON, OH
Kids & aggies the focus at Saturday’s Clinton County Farmers Market

WILMINGTON — Kids and agriculture were the focus at Saturday’s annual Kids Market at the Clinton County Farmers Market as well as Clinton County Farm Bureau Day. The weekly Farmers Market was abuzz with activity as youths and regular vendors set up shop with their homemade treats, crops, plants and crafts.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Rockin’ into the weekend

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block weekend kicked off in downtown Wilmington Friday evening. It began with the ticketed Stryper concert inside the Murphy Theatre, and outside on Sugartree Street with performances from SIIN and from The Crue, a Motley Crue tribute band. On Saturday, both Sugartree Street and Main...
WILMINGTON, OH
Stage set for downtown to rock this weekend

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block weekend is about to kickoff in downtown Wilmington tonight (Friday). Sugartree Street will be closed for festivities, with opening ceremonies set for 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Stage on Sugartree Street prior to free concerts with SIIN taking the outdoor stage followed by The Crue-A Motley Crue Tribute Experience. (Note that the Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC band had to cancel, but The Crue is stepping up to fill their slot.)
WILMINGTON, OH
Robert rules over crankiness

I am cranky! It is allowed in the Old Ladies Bill of Rights — along with wearing purple and spitting in the street. Purple is not my color and spitting in the streets is not only disgustingly unsanitary, but the prerogative of the male population. Little boys at age 3 learn to spit as a rite of passage at T-ball and, despite maternal admonishments, never get over the habit.
WILMINGTON, OH
3 injured in head-on crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A Friday night head-on crash between two vehicles on South South Street in Wilmington sent three people to hospitals. A Dodge van, driven by Eric Privett, 48 of Williamsburg, was heading southbound on South South (U.S. Route 68) while a Toyota sedan, operated by Halona Wisecup, 24 of Wilmington, was going northbound on the street. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the curb and then went left-of-center striking the van head-on, said Sgt. Drew Hertlein of the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WILMINGTON, OH
Lynchburg Post Office remains closed

LYNCHBURG — Exactly when some type of postal service will resume in Lynchburg following a mid-June fire that damaged the town’s post office on North Main Street appears to be unknown. The Times-Gazette made several calls to the U.S. Postal Service this week, but still had no answer...
LYNCHBURG, OH
Clinton County broadband study targets 4 high-priority regions

WILMINGTON — A “Clinton County Comprehensive Strategic Broadband Plan” released this week recommends that four sections in the county be rated as highest priority for broadband expansion here. The contents of the report are meant to better equip the county with the tools and data needed to...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

