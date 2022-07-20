WC volleyball among best academically

WILMINGTON — A Friday night head-on crash between two vehicles on South South Street in Wilmington sent three people to hospitals. A Dodge van, driven by Eric Privett, 48 of Williamsburg, was heading southbound on South South (U.S. Route 68) while a Toyota sedan, operated by Halona Wisecup, 24 of Wilmington, was going northbound on the street. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the curb and then went left-of-center striking the van head-on, said Sgt. Drew Hertlein of the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
