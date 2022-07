Weekend Outlook: A surface ridge of high pressure will build across the northern Gulf of Mexico, and an upper-level ridge will sit west of Alabama this weekend. This means more heat. The old cold front will remain stalled across Tennessee. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with a few pop-up afternoon storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 100-105°. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated! This will be good pool weather.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO