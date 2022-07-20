ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

I-64/77 cleanup; WVDOH crews work through night, paving contractor on site

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMmda_0gmFpz9E00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising motorists to continue avoiding the I-64/77 split, where a detour is in place following the crash of a semi-truck on the morning of July 19.

The westbound lanes remain closed at this time, while repairs to damaged pavement are being made. WVDOH anticipates the roadway will be reopened later today, and will continue to provide updates.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection immediately responded to the incident and has been onsite through the duration of the cleanup process, coordinating with staff from the WVDOH and the City of Charleston. Containment measures were put in place to prevent the material from entering storm drains and no off-site impacts have been observed. All of the material has been removed from the site by an environmental contractor, who will dispose of it properly.

Material from the spill did deteriorate the asphalt, and WVDOH crews worked through the night directing traffic through a detour and securing an emergency paving contract. West Virginia Paving has been working at the site since 2:30 a.m. The road surface will be repaved before being reopened to traffic.

“Charleston Police Department worked with us closely throughout the night,” said Arlie Matney, WVDOH District 1 Manager. “The fire department, and Department of Environmental Protection, everyone was right there, working together and we wouldn’t have been able to move it along this quickly without everyone’s help.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Constant road flooding leads to frustration

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People who travel and work along Merrick Creek Road continue to grow frustrated with state agencies as they say the road floods almost every time it rains. Jacqueline Chevalier, the owner of Merritts Creek Veterinary Center, says this has been a problem since 2009. She...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Charleston traffic marred by two major accidents this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been a busy week for hazardous material teams from the Charleston Fire Department. Friday morning a semi caught fire on southbound Interstate 77/64 near the 35th Street exit. The box truck was hauling paper, but the flames were so intense they literally melted the trailer down.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Traffic
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for several areas

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a number of precautionary boil water advisories in the Beckley and MacArthur areas. The precautionary advisories, two of which were issued on Tuesday, one of which was issued on Wednesday, were issued due to broken main lines and a broken service line.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Ashton, West Virginia motorcycle crash

UPDATE: (6:02 P.M. Friday, July 22): First responders have confirmed one person has died in a motorcycle crash in Mason County this afternoon. UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Friday, July 22): Mason County dispatchers say Route 2 has reopened after a crash near Ashton Upland Road. ASHTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 2 in Mason […]
WSAZ

Motorcycle crash closes portion of Route 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 in both directions Friday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to dispatchers. Mason County 911 confirms the crash happened at the railroad tracks near Apple Grove just before 1:30 p.m. No word on the condition of...
WVNS

Electric school bus program coming to West Virginia

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – A school district nearby could soon be making the switch to electric school buses. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and GreenPower Motor Company gathered in Raleigh County to announce the new electric school bus initiative. When school starts this fall, Mercer County Schools will receive a test bus for the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 64 77#Wvdoh#West Virginia Paving
WTRF- 7News

Chemical truck wreck closes Interstate in West Virginia

An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management...
Metro News

I-77/64 reopens in Charleston after Friday trailer fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The southbound lanes of I-77/64 are closed this morning near the West Virginia State Capitol. A tractor trailer hauling paper caught fire near the 35th Street exit on the highway about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The driver was okay, but damage to the truck was extensive. Crews...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Motorcycle accident shuts down Maple Fork Road

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Today, July 22, at approximately 5:30p.m. Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed there is a motorcycle accident with injuries at the 200 block of Maple Fork Rd. located in the Mt. Hope area. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, JanCare, Bradley VFD, and Mt. Hope VFD are on...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wchstv.com

Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Mason County

ASHTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fatal motorcycle crash was reported Friday afternoon in Mason County. The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing in Ashton, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the wreck, and the operator succumbed to injuries sustained...
Metro News

Man dead in Kanawha County wreck

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man was killed in a single vehicle crash outside of Charleston early Saturday morning. Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said James Edward Wilson, 44, of Sissonville, lost control of his vehicle in the 3600 block of Woodward Drive at about 2:15 a.m. Deputies said Wilson...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK

I-77 S through Charleston closed by vehicle fire

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – For the second time in a week, an interstate is closed through Charleston during the morning commute. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a tractor-trailer fire near the 35th Street Bridge has closed all lanes of I-77 Southbound. The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was engulfed in fire.
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Mall open after Barboursville power outage

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Residents and businesses of Barboursville are gradually getting power back after an outage on Saturday morning. At 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Huntington Mall posted on Facebook that they were experiencing an outage and would keep people updated. A short two minutes later, the mall posted it was open after power […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77 traffic moving following two crashes

UPDATE (7:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022): Our crew on the scene tells us that traffic is back to moving after two crashes backed up traffic. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are on the scene of two tractor-trailer crashes that have parts of I-77/I-64 blocked and happened just four miles apart in […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property could soon be slated for demolition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have new information about a trash-filled property that sits along Jackson Avenue in Huntington that has neighbors on high alert. Neighbors reached out to us, trying to find out what can be done about trash piling up. Twenty-four hours later, that property looks a lot different.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Williams River Road to reopen soon in Monongahela forest

COWEN, W.Va.—The Monongahela National Forest will re-open 15 miles of forest road 86 along the Williams River from Laurel Run to the entrance of Tea Creek Campground on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the forest service. Soon after, the scenic backcountry route that crosses through a remote section...
COWEN, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy