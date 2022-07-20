I-64/77 cleanup; WVDOH crews work through night, paving contractor on site

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising motorists to continue avoiding the I-64/77 split, where a detour is in place following the crash of a semi-truck on the morning of July 19.

The westbound lanes remain closed at this time, while repairs to damaged pavement are being made. WVDOH anticipates the roadway will be reopened later today, and will continue to provide updates.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection immediately responded to the incident and has been onsite through the duration of the cleanup process, coordinating with staff from the WVDOH and the City of Charleston. Containment measures were put in place to prevent the material from entering storm drains and no off-site impacts have been observed. All of the material has been removed from the site by an environmental contractor, who will dispose of it properly.

Material from the spill did deteriorate the asphalt, and WVDOH crews worked through the night directing traffic through a detour and securing an emergency paving contract. West Virginia Paving has been working at the site since 2:30 a.m. The road surface will be repaved before being reopened to traffic.

“Charleston Police Department worked with us closely throughout the night,” said Arlie Matney, WVDOH District 1 Manager. “The fire department, and Department of Environmental Protection, everyone was right there, working together and we wouldn’t have been able to move it along this quickly without everyone’s help.”