Chester, WV

6th Street paving delayed yet again

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
 3 days ago
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Milling for a 6th Avenue paving project which had been announced to begin on Wednesday is experiencing yet another delay following a Tuesday afternoon announcement.

Initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 19 and wrap up on Wednesday, July 20 as indicated by signage in the area, a delay experienced by the contractor doing the work pushed the project back one day per a Tuesday morning announcement.

This pushed scheduled paving back to Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00am to 5:00pm.

However, according to a Tuesday afternoon from the City of Chester, the contractor scheduled to conduct the work has disclosed that work will be delayed yet another day.

This pushes scheduled milling and paving to Thursday and Friday, with work times to remain 7:00am – 5:00pm for both days.

The work will affect the area from Carolina Avenue (Hoopers) going up the hill, and per the city, there is to be no parking on 6th Street during this time

Initial LOOTPRESS coverage on paving and milling set to occur in this area can be found here.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

