FRAMINGHAM – Eastleigh Farm has been a working farm for more than 250 years. Almost five years ago, the farm started hosting the Rock the Farm Festival. When it began, it was meant to be an annual event, but because of the COVID pandemic, they event did not happen in 2020 or 2021. This summer is their first festival post the pandemic, making this the 3rd Rock the Farm festival.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO