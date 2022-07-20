ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Absolute Best Self Tanner Deal to Scoop Up at Nordstrom ASAP

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

Right now, Nordstrom is offering up some serious deals during their Anniversary Sale, including beauty exclusives that you won’t find anywhere else! There’s one particular sale item we knew we couldn’t pass up because of its incredible value — and how much use we get out of the product now and well into the fall and winter months.

We’re talking about a self tanner, but not just any self tanner — St. Tropez’s iconic bronzing mousse! This product has been a staple for so many years, and we always come back to it. The difference with this deal? You’ll receive a jumbo bottle that costs just $4 more than the typical large size! That means more applications for approximately the same cost, so obviously, we added it to our cart immediately.

Get the St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse ($80 value) on sale for just $46 at Nordstrom!

If you haven’t heard of or tried this tanning product before, just know it’s the real deal. Rather than having an orange base, the color from this mousse has more of a greenish hue which yields a more natural-looking bronzy glow. You apply the mousse with a tanning mitt after exfoliating your skin, and allow it to develop for eight hours — which is best done overnight. Then, you wash it off in the shower — and voilà! No one will know you didn’t spend hours in the sun to achieve your sun-kissed shade!

Get the St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse ($80 value) on sale for just $46 at Nordstrom!

Usually, the largest bottle on the market of this cult-favorite tanning mousse is capped at eight oz, but this one has a whopping 13.5 oz — which is almost double the amount! You can keep your tan maintained well into the fall and winter with this incredible deal. As popular as this tanning mousse is, few are not fans of the long wait time for the color to develop. If you want a faster-acting tan, there’s an amazing jumbo deal on the two-hour express version of this mousse, and it’s just as much of a steal! Get ready to look like you’re on vacation year-round with either one of these two tanning products, and save some major coins by taking advantage of these prices!

See it: Get the St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse ($80 value) on sale for just $46 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from St. Tropez and shop all of the beauty deals currently happening at Nordstrom here!

