Afropunk Brooklyn announces lineup by day, adds artists

Indie Brooklynite Scout Gillett has announced her debut album, no roof no floor, out October 28 via Captured Tracks. She also released lead single, "signal," a bass-heavy, lightly screamy song that comes with a tongue-in-cheek music video directed by Scout herself. Of the inspiration for the video, she says, "I chose to make the object of desire a sandwich rather than a lover...I wanted to channel the slapstick work of Charlie Chaplin. I never end up finding the sandwich, just the mime pretending to chow down. I think lightness is achieved by letting go and embracing uncertainty. As in the video, which ends in laughter and acceptance, there is joy in surrender." Check out "signal" below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO