Brooklyn, NY

Afropunk Brooklyn announces lineup by day, adds artists

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfropunk Festival returns for its first Brooklyn edition since 2019 on September 10 and 11 at Commodore Barry Park, and they've announced the lineup by day. Saturday, 9/10 is...

www.brooklynvegan.com

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See free opera concerts on a Brooklyn stoop this summer

New York comes to life in the summer, when the world is truly a New Yorker’s stage and the streets often become alive with performance and energy. If you’ve been lucky enough to scope out or stumble upon a performance by The Opera Next Store, an opera company created in summer 2020 to help bring live performance back to New York, you know that this immersive live music is what makes the heat of the city worth staying in.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

MIKE, Junglepussy, Slick Rick, Maassai, Jadasea, TisaKorean & more played Young World 2 (pics)

NYC experimental rapper MIKE threw a sequel to his 2019 Young World festival, Young World 2, in Brooklyn's Herbert Von King Park last night (7/21). It was a free show presented by SummerStage, and in addition to MIKE, the lineup included the legendary Slick Rick, along with other artists from NYC's current underground rap scene including Junglepussy, Maassai, and DJ/producer Laron, plus Houston's TisaKorean and UK rapper Jadasea.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Mitski played majestic Radio City Music Hall show with The Weather Station (night 1 pics, video, setlist)

After postponing the dates in March because of a Covid case in her touring party, Mitski finally returned to NYC on Friday night (7/22) for her first show here since 2019, and her first of two dates at Radio City Music Hall. It was her first time headlining the grand, iconic theater, and the scale of her performance on it was a majestic tour-de-force that was awe-inspiring to witness, a mixture of modern dance, performance art, and concert.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

The 1st Platinum Selling Hip Hop Artist to be Elected to Public Office in the United States

Hip Hop was born nearly 50 years ago in the Bronx, NY by DJ Kool Herc. Since then Hip Hop culture has transcended music, fashion, art, and dance. Hip Hop culture has reshaped and influenced American culture for decades to now become the highest grossing music genre to date. Although Hip Hop has always been political, it is now making even greater strides in politics with the election of Dupré “Doitall” Kelly from the platinum selling Hip Hop group Lords of the Underground.
BRONX, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Scout Gillett announces debut LP, touring – watch the “signal” video

Indie Brooklynite Scout Gillett has announced her debut album, no roof no floor, out October 28 via Captured Tracks. She also released lead single, "signal," a bass-heavy, lightly screamy song that comes with a tongue-in-cheek music video directed by Scout herself. Of the inspiration for the video, she says, "I chose to make the object of desire a sandwich rather than a lover...I wanted to channel the slapstick work of Charlie Chaplin. I never end up finding the sandwich, just the mime pretending to chow down. I think lightness is achieved by letting go and embracing uncertainty. As in the video, which ends in laughter and acceptance, there is joy in surrender." Check out "signal" below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Slick soul-food eatery Cornbread: Farm to Soul opens in Crown Heights

First-rate fried chicken is always a welcome addition in any neighborhood, so let's get the most important piece of information about the new Crown Heights spot Cornbread: Farm to Soul right off the bat. The counter service restaurant, which looks like it belongs in a suburban strip mall but in fact opened just a couple of weeks ago on Eastern Parkway, serves some very good fried bird indeed. Crisp-skinned, plenty of seasoning, juicy all the way through. Order with confidence.
BROOKLYN, NY
travelnoire.com

AfroPunk 2022: The Best Restaurants To Check Out In Brooklyn

Summer is officially upon us! And that means it’s time to prepare for one of the hottest Black festivals of the year. Yes, Afropunk is returning to Brooklyn. And if you’re familiar with the city, it offers some of the best eats in the country. Aside from the...
BROOKLYN, NY
offMetro.com

5 Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Units at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1101 President Street, a 15-story mixed-use building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by BFC Partners, the structure yields 355 residences and 118 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 160 units for residents at 30 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $18,515 to $99,300.
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

WoodSpoon will be serving free food in NYC

This weekend, you can experience some amazing flavors all bundled up in a small bite. WoodSpoon, the latest service that will bring you home-cooked meals right to your doorstep, will be giving away free samples in New York City. This one-time pop-up food truck will provide New Yorkers with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Who is Fetty Luciano? Brooklyn rapper, 26, turns himself in over pool party shooting

Rapper Fetty Luciano got arrested in relation to a shooting at a pool party (Photo by Instagram@fettylucianogs9) Fetty Luciano, a Brooklyn rapper, was arrested in relation to a shooting at a pool party that took place earlier this month. The shooting, which left three people injured, including two party-goers […] Click here to view original web page at meaww.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Georgia mom arrives in Queens to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Remembering the life of Brooklyn political giant Al Vann

Longtime legislator and politician Al Vann died at the age of 87, forever leaving his mark on central Brooklyn, an area he represented in the state Assembly and City Council for almost four decades. He mentored a generation of New York politicians, including current state Attorney General Letitia James and Mayor Eric Adams.
BROOKLYN, NY
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Brooklyn, NY — 30 Top Places!

New York City ranks as one of the top dream destinations of many travelers. One of the popular places you can’t miss would be the beautiful borough of Brooklyn. Most travels to the Big Apple won’t be complete without a photo at the Brooklyn Bridge. If you’re hungry,...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatching in Midwood

Chick-fil-A is reinventing its New York City retail menu, attempting its first ground-up development in the city. The fast food chain signed a 20-year, 6,000-square-foot lease at 1573 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn’s Midwood location, the New York Business Journal reported. The site is owned by Marx Realty. The asking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 272 Chauncey Street in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a four-story mixed-use building at 272 Chauncey Street in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Ralph Avenue and Howard Avenue, the lot is three blocks north of the Ralph Avenue subway station, serviced by the C train. Toby Eng is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY

