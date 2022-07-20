ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR drops Road America for Chicago

By Mark Daniels
wtaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Xfinity series has had a successful 11 year run at Road America in Elkhart Lake, the NASCAR Cup Series also returned with 4th of July weekend races...

