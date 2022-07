A Bronx man will have to continue serving his sentence for robbing a taxi cab driver in Endicott in 2017 and attempting to rob another person that same night. The Broome County District Attorney's office announced on July 21 that the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has upheld the conviction and 10-year prison sentence of Ramel Noel, who had been found guilty of Robbery and Attempted Robbery in 2019 in spite of Noel’s claims evidence at his trial failed to prove he was the person hitting one cabbie with a mallet before robbing a second driver at gunpoint.

