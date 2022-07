COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An equine therapy center in Collierville is adding a new member to its herd. A large pony from California was shipped to the center in early July. Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy provides physical and cognitive therapy to people with disabilities in the Mid-South. Close to a dozen horses, along with volunteers, are a part of a team providing specific therapy to people and their needs, according to Program Director Sara Zurenko.

