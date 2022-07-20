ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Evil Genius to host drag brunch series this summer with pop star theme

By Maggie Mancini
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil Genius Beer Co. has become well-known for its pop culture references and quippy beer names. Now, after also having success with monthly drag shows, the Fishtown-based brewery is expanding the lineup by adding four additional shows as part of a new summer drag brunch series. The brunches are...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Creators of 'Dumpster Juice' at Bloomsday Cafe to open city's first 'vermouthery' in South Philly

Dumpster Juice, a vermouth brand created by the team at Society Hill's Bloomsday Cafe, is set to open its own production space in South Philadelphia next year. Owner Zach Morris and general manager Tim Kweeder spilled the news in a series of Instagram posts last week, promising more of the wildly popular beverage they created during the dark early months of the pandemic. A location for the upcoming facility hasn't been revealed, but the duo said a lease has been signed for a warehouse that will be fully dedicated to Dumpster Juice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: Family Attorney Says New Video Confirms 2 Young Black Girls Were Snubbed By Character At Theme Park

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — A new video and additional details were released Friday showing another angle after a video went viral claiming a character at Bucks County’s Sesame Place refused to high-five two young Black girls. Earlier this week, Jodi Brown, the mother who took the original video, said the character Rosita was walking a parade route, high-fiving and hugging other children, but intentionally ignored her daughter and niece. Brown believes it was because of the color of their skin, but Sesame Place officials though are claiming it was a misunderstanding. Civil rights activists plan to “shut down” Sesame Place in Langhorne...
LANGHORNE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Largest Neighborhood Summer Food, Music Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever This August

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a pandemic delay, the 2nd Street Festival returns and will take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 200 bands, DJs, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, artists, entertainers, makers, small businesses, musicians and neighborhood shops. 2nd Street Festival will be extending along North 2nd Street from Spring Garden Street through Girard Avenue this year. This is one of the largest outdoor festival music lineups for a festival in Philadelphia since events returned after the pandemic shut down. There will be two main stages and music spots along...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Cher
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Mariah Carey
Fstoppers

Is This Progress?

These images all descend from the same image sources. It was a rainy day almost four years ago and we had just had brunch with our daughter at the Black Dog Irish bar across the intersection. The food was pretty good, in case you happen to be in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Two Fourteen Is an Exceptional Dining Experience in Media

Recently revamped, Media’s classy Two Fourteen is yet another culinary hotspot brought to the area by two Main Line restaurateurs. A pair of well-respected, multitalented restaurateurs have joined forces to bring yet another exceptional dining experience to Media. With La Belle Epoque, Tap 24 and Sterling Pig already under his belt, Loïc Barnieu has partnered with House’s Mike Hackett, transforming the former Diego’s Cantina & Tequila Bar into Two Fourteen (its name is its address).
MEDIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evil Genius#Morgan Morgan#Drag Queens#Brunch#All Summer Long#Food Drink#Troy Productions
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Marathon 30th anniversary shirt design contest seeks artists

2023 marks the 30th anniversary for the Philadelphia Marathon, and to commemorate the special occasion, the event's organizers are looking for local artists to design merchandise for the run. The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, in partnership with the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, is holding a design competition...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philadelphia's $500K Harriet Tubman statue controversy gets national attention

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s controversy over awarding a direct commission for a permanent Harriet Tubman monument has aroused widespread national interest and a split among the city’s own statue advisory committee. During a June 15 public input meeting, critics denounced city arts officials for giving the $500,000 commission...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown Smoothie Shop Has Patrons Going Bananas, But Its Big Draw Is the Owners’ Big Hearts

Smoothie Q, a Pottstown quick-serve restaurant, offers healthy blends and bowls; it also provides practical assistance to community members in need. Smoothie Q, a new quick-serve shop in Pottstown, is so committed to bananas’ nutritional and flavorful upsides it has based its entire menu on their use. John J. Moser peeled back the layers on this story for WFMZ. 69 News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Topps pop-up truck to offer free trading cards at Penn's Landing

In honor of International Trading Card Day, Topps is taking a road trip across more than 8,000 miles to interact with fans and give away trading cards. Its pop-up truck will make a stop in Walnut Plaza at Penn's Landing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 2-8 p.m. There will be interactive games, card giveaways and free Topps swag for those who attend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Distrito restaurant at 40th and Chestnut closes indefinitely

One of University City’s most popular restaurants, Distrito, has closed its doors while chef Jose Garces, who owns the establishment, is “re-evaluating the business,” according to reports. The upscale-casual Mexican restaurant, which opened in 2008 at 40th and Chestnut, was struggling financially due to the lack of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy