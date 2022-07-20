ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Hawke Has An Idea For How Stranger Things Can Bring Eddie Back

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: Stranger Things 4 spoilers follow. There are a lot of things fans want from Stranger Things’ final season, but one stands above all the rest: the return of Eddie Munson. Hawkins’ metal-loving outcast stole fans’ hearts in Season 4, especially during his final act, when he sacrificed himself to save...

Elite Daily

Camila Mendes And Maya Hawke's New Netflix Movie Might Be Perfect?

If you were obsessed with Disney Channel crossover episodes from the 2000s, you’re in for a treat with Netflix’s new movie, Do Revenge. The dark comedy stars two leads from two of TV’s most popular shows, Maya Hawke from Stranger Things and Camila Mendes from Riverdale. If you’re already living for this movie, here are all the details you need to know, including its cast and release date.
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
Elite Daily

Netflix's August Lineup Might Be Its Most Stacked Yet

Netflix is not having the easiest of years in 2022. After banner gains during the lockdown era of 2020 and 2021, what goes up has started coming down with subscriber losses. Netflix’s back-to-back release of Stranger Things 4 Volumes 1 and 2 did much to silence critics; however, with all episodes now out and half a year still to go in 2022, streaming viewers are curious about what comes next. So, what’s coming to Netflix in August 2022? The answer looks like “a whole lot more.”
Elite Daily

Where The Crawdads Sing

Where The Crawdads Sing is the newest novel to film adaptation to hit the big screen this summer. Written in 2018 by zoologist Delia Owens, the tender tale of love is part coming of age, part murder mystery, and it instantly hooked readers as one of the biggest global bestsellers of all time. Reese Witherspoon included it in her famous bookclub and went on to produce the adaption under her Hello Sunshine production company. After years of anticipation, it’s finally in theaters now, and stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones as the resilient Kya Clark. Whether you’ve read the book cover to cover and can’t wait to see it come to life, or you’re curious to experience the haunting story for the first time, these Where The Crawdads Sing quotes make for moody Instagram captions you can pair with your outdoor pics this summer.
Elite Daily

Zac And Vanessa Both Returned To East High For Some Nostalgic HSM Pics

Nostalgia is soarin’ and flyin’ high for High School Musical fans this summer. Co-stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens took turns revisiting the iconic high school the mid-2000s movie series was set in. The stars took photos and videos of themselves at East High School in Salt Lake City and shared them on Instagram one month apart. What time is it? It’s time to take a walk down memory lane. School’s back, scream and shout.
Elite Daily

Selena And Taylor Rang In Selena's 30th Birthday With The Cutest Party Pics

Thirty, flirty, and thriving! Selena Gomez hit the big three-oh on July 22, so of course her bestie Taylor Swift was right by her side. In a set of pictures posted to Gomez’s Instagram on her big night, the pair smiled happily for the camera while Taylor mimed the numbers 3 and 0. Their surroundings looked secluded and magical, as strings of lights twinkled behind them and illuminated the glowing stars. Basically, Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday photos with Taylor Swift were absolute BFF goals, and proof that Taylena is stronger than ever.
Elite Daily

One Of Billie Eilish’s Two New Songs Is Low-key About Survivor

Turns out Billie Eilish might just be a Survivor stan. Welcome to the tribe, Billie. On July 21, the singer finally dropped the official studio version of “TV,” which is a song she first debuted at her June 7 concert in Manchester, England. She dropped the song as part of the two-track Guitar Songs EP alongside “The 30th.” Both songs carry so much emotion with Eilish singing over acoustic guitars. These songs are notably stripped down compared to much of her previous work.
Elite Daily

Lizzo Told The Sweet Story Of How She First Met Her Close Friend Harry Styles

Bestie alert! Lizzo and Harry Styles’ mutual admiration for one another famously transformed into a super-sweet friendship over the past few years, and recently, Lizzo finally dished on what their first meeting was really like. It may not have seemed like the ideal situation for two superstars to meet at first, but Lizzo’s story about how she first met Harry Styles will definitely warm your hear.
Elite Daily

Kylie And Travis Are Sparking Engagement Rumors, But Kourt Shut Them Down

It isn’t out of the ordinary for the Kardashian-Jenner family to break the internet, but the latest rumor concerning the fam might take the cake. On July 21, an Instagram account claiming to be Kourtney Kardashian’s 12-year-old son Mason Disick posted a series of pictures on Instagram that alluded to a secret engagement between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. There have been rumors of marriage circling around the couple several times before, but these claims seemed to be more legitimate this time around — or so we thought. Mama bear Kourtney Kardashian cleared up all the rumors about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s engagement by shutting down fake social media accounts claiming to be her son.
Elite Daily

Prince Harry Revealed How He Knew Meghan Was His “Soulmate”

Every time I read something about the way that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show up for each other, I get so emo! OK, let’s focus up: At a recent speech at the U.N., Harry opened up about all the time they spent in Botswana getting to know each other in the early stages of their relationship, and how it’s a super special place for them. And of course, there is a connection to Princess Diana. I’m not crying, you’re crying. READ MORE.
Elite Daily

Prince George Looks Just Like His Dad In His 9th Birthday Portrait

Birthday shoutouts from family members are always the greatest gift. For Prince William and Kate Middleton, it’s become a heartwarming tradition to mark their children’s birthday with a royal photo. On July 21, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their eldest son, Prince George, ahead of his 9th birthday with, of course, a charming portrait.
