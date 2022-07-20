Discord Voice Chat Is Coming To Xbox: All The Details

Despite its title, we haven't actually seen the last of "The Last of Us." It's only been nine years since Naughty Dog released the original survival horror drama on the PlayStation 3, and it's only been eight years since the studio remastered it for the PlayStation 4 over one year later. A complete remake of "The Last of Us," designated as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, has been rumored since as early as April 2021. Since then, gamers across social media boards like Reddit have held a series of increasingly intense debates over whether or not Naughty Dog's tale about a man escorting his adoptive daughter through a post-apocalyptic America is deserving of yet another remaster or remake so soon after its original release. Not to mention, "The Last of Us: Remastered" for the PS4 arguably looks better than many new games released for the first time in 2022.

