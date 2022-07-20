ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Discord Voice Chat Is Coming To Xbox: All The Details

By Monica J. White
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft has just made multiplayer on Xbox more enjoyable by adding Discord voice chat support to the console. You can slowly bid farewell to any makeshift solutions you may have come up with in order to play your favorite Xbox titles and chat on Discord at the same time because soon...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why Your PS5 Keeps Crashing And How You Can Fix It

Since Sony launched the PS5, it has been flying off the shelves in almost every corner of the world. Because of this, it's no wonder the company is rushing to meet the demands of its customers. However, this doesn't mean the much-awaited console is without its fair share of issues, especially when it comes to random crashing. Whether there's a problem with the game you're playing, the controller, or the console itself, a frozen PS5 can ruin anyone's weekend and cause a lot of headaches.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Samsung Confirms Unpacked Foldable With Teaser Look At The Next Flip

Samsung has confirmed what we all expected: at least one next-generation foldable Galaxy smartphone will be introduced at its upcoming August Unpacked event. The company introduced its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones in August 2021, so it makes sense that it would reserve its upcoming event to showcase its latest evolution of the unique — but largely still niche — form factor. What is surprising is the level of detail featured in the latest teaser, which shows what appears to be the next-generation Flip — or, at least, a new model that features the same clamshell design with a flexible display.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Last Of Us Part 1 Deep Dive Shows Off New PS5 Features And Improvements

Despite its title, we haven't actually seen the last of "The Last of Us." It's only been nine years since Naughty Dog released the original survival horror drama on the PlayStation 3, and it's only been eight years since the studio remastered it for the PlayStation 4 over one year later. A complete remake of "The Last of Us," designated as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, has been rumored since as early as April 2021. Since then, gamers across social media boards like Reddit have held a series of increasingly intense debates over whether or not Naughty Dog's tale about a man escorting his adoptive daughter through a post-apocalyptic America is deserving of yet another remaster or remake so soon after its original release. Not to mention, "The Last of Us: Remastered" for the PS4 arguably looks better than many new games released for the first time in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

WhatsApp Finally Lets You Transfer Chats Between iOS And Android

Even though most people in the U.S. may not understand what the fuss is all about, the plain, simple truth is that WhatsApp is the world's most widely used instant messaging app by a fair margin. The app is the primary means of internet communication in several regions of the world — including Europe, Asia, and South America — and boasts a monthly active user base of more than 2 billion people. Though the app has been available for well over a decade on both iOS and Android, it lacked support for cross-platform chat history transfers until recently.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Voice Chat#Xbox One#Video Game#Discord Voice
SlashGear

How To Stop Spam Emails

If you've noticed an influx of spam emails getting into your inbox, you may be wondering how to stop this. Typically, spam or junk emails are supposed to be filtered out and kept in a separate inbox, but sometimes these unsolicited messages still get through. You may also receive a massive amount of marketing emails that you don't remember signing up for, and these more often than not tend to show up in the main inbox.
GOOGLE
SlashGear

How To Fix An Android Phone That Keeps Crashing

If you're one of the billions of people who own an Android device, you probably know how it feels to have your phone crash unexpectedly. Often, it takes only a restart to get the device back to the way it was, but when that doesn't work and your handset repeatedly crashes for no apparent reason, what can you do? To figure out how to solve the problem, you need to understand why it is happening in the first place.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing By Testing 'Add A Home' Fee

It's no secret that Netflix wants to put a lid on password sharing, despite CEO Reed Hastings once proclaiming that the company loves "people sharing Netflix, whether they're two people on a couch or 10 people on a couch." The latest anti-sharing move from Netflix is a new "Add a home" feature that is currently being tested in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SlashGear

Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser

If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How

Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Today's Wordle Answer #399 - July 23, 2022 Solution And Hints

Yesterday we said that it seemed the New York Times was progressively amping up the difficulty of this week's Wordle answers. Well, we were right. Today's Wordle answer is another mind-boggler. Read on for suggestions and the full reveal of the solution to today's Wordle (#399 – July 23, 2022).
SlashGear

Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan May Not Cover All Available Shows

Netflix remains the world's most popular video streaming service, but it isn't immune to the dynamics of the market and the whims of consumers. The company has posted its first-ever subscriber decline in the decade or so it has been operating, and it even lost as many as 970,000 by the second quarter of 2022 (via CNN). The streaming giant is confident, however, that it already has a successful strategy in the works to remedy that: it has confirmed plans to create an ad-supported tier that will have a more affordable monthly fee, something that has been a long-standing practice in many subscription-based services.
TV & VIDEOS
SlashGear

TP-Link Just Took The Sting Out Of Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. For a few years, proponents of the nascent 5G network technology made it sound like the be-all and end-all of wireless connectivity. Unfortunately, the marketing hype overshadowed developments in the Wi-Fi space, and consumers might be surprised to see networking equipment labeled with Wi-Fi 6E. Of course, your old single-band router will continue to work — with various definitions for work in this case — as will your slightly newer dual-band box. If you want to get the most optimal internet connection in today's congested homes, though, you'll probably want to tap into the power of Wi-Fi 6E, which means buying a new router that actually supports the new standard. There will be plenty of shiny new choices in the market with Wi-Fi 6E in its infancy, but TP-Link's newest tri-band router promises to make everything as simple as pie.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Why You Need To Turn Your Android's Bluetooth Off When You're Not Using It

Just about all modern gadgets, including tablets, laptops, and speakers, feature Bluetooth capabilities. Bluetooth is a common wireless communication protocol used to connect two devices together over short distances, such as wireless earbuds with an Android smartphone. The technology is fast and convenient, and the modern version of it is quite reliable, which is why so many devices use it to communicate with each other. The frequency with which Bluetooth is used means most Android smartphone owners keep it turned on at all times.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Your Future Electric Car May Be Powered By Samsung Batteries

Even though Samsung is a global conglomerate known to manufacture everything ranging from smartphones and gadgets to ships and camera sensors, the brand might be the first you think of when you're looking at electric vehicles — or anything related to EVs in general. However, the growing interest in EVs around the world seems to have piqued Samsung's interest, and the company appears to be increasingly involved in expanding its presence in the EV space.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

A New Social Media App Is Getting Major Attention

We were right — BeReal is, indeed, the "next trending app." The app started out very small but is now steadily growing in popularity, with more and more people deciding to give it a try. If you're not on BeReal just yet, the quick summary of the app is that it's a bit of an alternative to the various forms of social media that we've all grown used to. Simply put, BeReal takes a different approach by encouraging its users to share real snippets of their actual lives. Is that why it's currently blowing up?
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Wear OS Is Finally Getting The Smartwatch Chip To Fully Take On Apple Watch

With more than 30% of the global smartwatch market share, according to Counterpoint, there is no denying that Apple pretty much dominates this space — in comparison, rival Samsung only has 10% of the market. In fact, these two brands combined account for more than 40% of the smartwatch market. With Apple and Samsung using their own chips in smartwatches, chipmakers like MediaTek and Qualcomm found it extremely difficult to crack this segment. In the instance of Qualcomm, the consensus was that its smartwatch-centric chips lagged behind offerings from both Samsung and Apple in terms of performance.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Samsung's Next Event Teases Foldables In Short Order

Samsung has been hosting an August edition of its Unpacked launch event for the past few years. Previously, these events saw the company refresh the now-defunct Galaxy Note lineup. Starting in 2020, however, Samsung has primarily used this occasion to showcase its foldable lineup and to refresh its tablets and wearables. The 2020 event, for example, saw the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the 5G edition of the Galaxy Z Flip. A year later, we saw Samsung launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its August Unpacked event. And by the looks of it, the August 2022 edition of Galaxy Unpacked will be a similar story.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Amazon Prime Video Gears Up For A Big Redesign: Here's What's Changing

Amazon is bringing a UI design overhaul to the Prime Video platform that will start appearing in the Android app and on Fire TV screens this week, followed by its iOS app and the desktop view. The company says the redesign focuses on simplifying the user experience, helping subscribers find relevant content quickly and more efficiently.
TV SHOWS
SlashGear

Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP Camera Could Be Even Better Than Expected

It seems pretty obvious by now that Samsung really wants people to opt for the Galaxy S Ultra models. While admittedly the most expensive option, the Ultra also hoards the best features. The Galaxy S22 Ultra now even has the built-in S Pen silo, making it the successor of the Galaxy Note in both spirit and form. The model also happens to have considerably better cameras than the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, making it the better choice if you're heavily invested in mobile photography. That trend won't be changing any time soon, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to get Samsung's best camera yet. That said, it seems we don't have all of the pieces yet, since the anticipated 200MP Samsung image sensor allegedly destined for the model may still be unannounced.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy