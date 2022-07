Chinese regulators have promised to pay more customers after significant protests from people unable to take out their savings from crisis-hit banks.The country’s Henan province has been rocked by clashes between police and people who have claimed they have not been able to take any money out from local banks since April this year.The protests were first ignited after thousands of customers opened accounts at the banks in Henan and neighbouring Anhui province that offered relatively high interest rates.They later found out they could not make withdrawals after reports that the head of the banks’ parent company was wanted for...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO