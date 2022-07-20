ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Under Investigation In Wilmington

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033RHH_0gmFnmQ500
The suspected vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with a missing hubcap. Photo Credit: Twitter/Wilmington Police Department

Authorities in Wilmington are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened in the area of Nichols Street and 5th Street around 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, Wilmington Police said.

The involved vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra with a missing hubcap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-658-5071.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Accidents
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wilmington Police#Hyundai
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
322K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy