Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Under Investigation In Wilmington

The suspected vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with a missing hubcap. Photo Credit: Twitter/Wilmington Police Department

Authorities in Wilmington are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened in the area of Nichols Street and 5th Street around 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, Wilmington Police said.

The involved vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra with a missing hubcap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-658-5071.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.