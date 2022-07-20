ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big three remain in the reckoning for Goodwood Cup honours

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLTZE_0gmFnbi600

Last year’s winner Trueshan, Kyprios and Stradivarius all feature among nine confirmations for Tuesday’s Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

As ever where Trueshan is concerned, the weather will dictate whether he runs or not and after the recent heatwave, Alan King will have everything crossed the course receives a downpour or two.

Trueshan showed when defying a welter burden in the Northumberland Plate that he is still arguably the pre-eminent stayer in training.

In his absence Aidan O’Brien’s Kyprios won the Gold Cup at Ascot in a pulsating finish from Mojo Star, proving he is the up and coming force in the division.

Back in third that day was John and Thady Gosden’s Stradivarius, who was searching a fourth win in the great race.

Unfortunately for his connections he could only finish third and owner Bjorn Nielsen has taken the decision to replace Frankie Dettori, who has won 15 Group races with Stradivarius.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8Wnl_0gmFnbi600
Kyprios had Stradivarius (yellow cap) back in third at Ascot (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

It has been reported this could well be the eight-year-old’s last race and he will be ridden by Andrea Atzeni, who has won this race twice before on him.

Coltrane arrives on the back of two wins having led home a big field in the Ascot Stakes and won a Sandown Listed event by 10 lengths. His Andrew Balding-trained stablemate Nate The Great could also run

Princess Zoe is consistent in these races for Tony Mullins, while Away He Goes, Enemy and Thunderous complete the list.

There are 13 possibles in the World Pool Lennox Stakes, headed by the William Haggas-trained Sacred who was last seen finishing just a length behind Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee over an inadequate six furlongs. She will be suited be seven furlongs next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGdkP_0gmFnbi600
Sacred will be more at home stepping up to seven furlongs (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Pogo, Kinross, Lusail, Laneqash and Ever Given are all in the mix.

In the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes surprise Chesham winner Holloway Boy is one of 14.

Karl Burke’s youngster won that on his debut and at this stage falls into the ‘could be anything’ category.

“He goes for the Vintage, all being well – he looks in great form,” Burke told Racing TV.

“We’ve got a lot of runners going down there actually. Off the top of my head there’s him, Al Qareem goes for the Gordon Stakes, Marsh Man goes for the Richmond and there’s plenty other nice horses going down there.”

Show Respect, Mysterious Night, Aidan O’Brien’s Hans Andersen and the Charlie and Mark Johnston pair of Dear My Friend and Dornoch Castle all look capable of making a mark.

