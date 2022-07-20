ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art association makes donation to local homeless shelters

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Photo of Nily Harel, treasurer, Paso Robles Art Association, and ECHO Paso Robles Shelter Manager Matt Navarrette.

Paso Robles Art Association donates $2,000 to support art education, other urgent needs

– Nily Harel, treasurer for the Paso Robles Art Association (PRAA), received a request from the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) for a donation to support art classes for the children they serve. After discussing the request with the PRAA board of directors, they unanimously voted to support ECHO with $2,000 to support art education for children and other urgent needs for shelter clients.

PRAA is proud to support art education for children,” said Linda Garen Smith, acting president and gallery director, “art teaches children to improve judgement skills, that a problem can have more than one solution, and celebrates multiple perspectives – as there are many ways to see and interpret the world with art.”

ECHO is a very-well run organization,” said Lucy Ashton, PRAA secretary. “Matt Navarrete, shelter manager, explained that they provide their clients not only a place to come for dinner, shower, or a place to stay for one night, but it also has a short-term residence program with the goal to get residents back on their feet by assisting with job and housing search, life skills training and health education.”

PRAA supports education for children with past donations to Kids Art Smart at Studios on the Park, which provides art classes for Paso Robles elementary school students; Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation and its annual Arte de Tiza sidewalk chalk art competition for children in the North County.

After a two-year suspension of Arte de Tiza because of COVID-19, the art association plans to be back with this exciting event in the Paso Robles Downtown Park in September 2022. Children of all ages are invited to enter free of charge and compete for cash prizes for chalk art that surrounds the park.

