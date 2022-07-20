ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son, bond denied

By SEAN MAHONEY
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former defense attorney Alex Murduagh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murders of his wife and son over one year ago. His defense attorneys are requesting a formal arraignment. Murdaugh's attorneys consent to him being held without bond. Both the defense and prosecution consented to information in the murder...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Disgraced#Violent Crime
Law & Crime

‘There’s a Lot More to This Story’: Lawyer for Woman Accused of Murdering Pro Cyclist Before Fleeing U.S. and Altering Appearance Says Police Ignored Other Leads

The attorney for a Texas murder suspect has signaled his client’s defense strategy after pleading not guilty to killing a perceived romantic rival. Lawyer Rick Cofer, who represents 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, claims police botched the case. “Ms. Armstrong wants her day in court,” Cofer told reporters at a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

West Virginia Man Dies Soon After Sister Wakes Up from 2-Year-Long Coma to Name Him as Her Attacker

A West Virginia man died just days after being arrested in connection with a brutal attack on his sister that left her in a coma for two years. Daniel J. Palmer III, 55, previously stood accused of attempted murder and malicious wounding over an attack in June 2020 that left his sister, 51-year-old Wanda Palmer, “attacked, hacked, and left for dead,” according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Charleston Press

Man is accused of killing longtime wife for a $5m insurance payout while they were on a holiday and later confessed to his longtime lover that “he did it for her”, new evidence shows

A 67-year-old man is charged with murder and mail fraud and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty for killing his longtime wife in an incident that took place in 2016 while they were on vacation. The case has become very popular nationwide this week after Assistant U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell told a jury that the widower, who is now the main suspect in the case, had allegedly confessed to his longtime lover that he had allegedly killed his wife for her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mic

Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Virginia Mom Pleads Guilty to Killing 2-Year-Old Son by Giving Him Methadone-Laced Sippy Cup

A 32-year-old mother in Virginia this week admitted to killing her 2-year-old son by intentionally giving the little boy methadone in an effort to make him sleep, thereby causing a fatal overdose. Sherrell M. Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of felony child neglect causing serious injury in the death of Kruz Rivera, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Murders, multi-million-dollar fraud and mystery deaths: Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace

On the surface, Alex Murdaugh had it all.He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office. He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated a local South Carolina community for almost a century.And he was a family man with a wife and two adult sons living on a vast country estate. But over the last 13 months, Murdaugh has had a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in him now being charged with the savage double murder of his wife and son. On the morning of Wednesday 20...
ISLANDTON, SC
CBS DFW

Four new murder indictments for suspected serial killer give victim's family validation

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Collin County grand jury Tuesday slapped suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir with four new capital murder indictments. This brings the total number of counts against him to 24, including 22 charges for murder and two for attempted murder.The latest indictments include the name of one victim never before made public, 82-year-old Helen Lee, who died in September of 2017 at the Parkview senior living center in Frisco. She's one of three women Chemirmir is accused of killing there on separate occasions.The other victims named in the new indictments are Diane Delahunty, Mamie Dell Miya, and...
FRISCO, TX
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy