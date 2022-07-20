Anglers finish regular season, head toward playoffs

The Albertville Anglers picked up a win before the end of the regular season, beating Monticello. The team also lost a game to Clearwater earlier in the week.

Albertville fell to Clearwater by a score of 5-4 July 13. The Anglers took a 4-0 lead in the third inning, but eventually gave it all back. The River Cats scored three runs in the fifth inning and tied the game in the sixth.

The game went to extra innings, where the River Cats scored a run in the top of the 10 th inning. That run made up the difference as the River Cats got the victory.

The Anglers drew 12 walks in the game and had six hits. Dan Jerde had three of those hits and Joel Cornell had another.

Monticello

The Anglers took a game from Monticello during a doubleheader Saturday, July 16.

The final score was 5-4. Justin Cornell pitched all seven innings to pick up the victory. Eric Fouquette drove in two runs in the seventh, including the game winning run.

The results of the second game had the Anglers losing 3-7.

The Anglers played the Sauk Rapids Cyclones in a play-in game on Wednesday night in Sauk Rapids.