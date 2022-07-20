ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Anglers finish regular season, head toward playoffs

By Jake Schroer Crow River News Sports
Press & News
Press & News
 3 days ago

The Albertville Anglers picked up a win before the end of the regular season, beating Monticello. The team also lost a game to Clearwater earlier in the week.

Albertville fell to Clearwater by a score of 5-4 July 13. The Anglers took a 4-0 lead in the third inning, but eventually gave it all back. The River Cats scored three runs in the fifth inning and tied the game in the sixth.

The game went to extra innings, where the River Cats scored a run in the top of the 10 th inning. That run made up the difference as the River Cats got the victory.

The Anglers drew 12 walks in the game and had six hits. Dan Jerde had three of those hits and Joel Cornell had another.

Monticello

The Anglers took a game from Monticello during a doubleheader Saturday, July 16.

The final score was 5-4. Justin Cornell pitched all seven innings to pick up the victory. Eric Fouquette drove in two runs in the seventh, including the game winning run.

The results of the second game had the Anglers losing 3-7.

The Anglers played the Sauk Rapids Cyclones in a play-in game on Wednesday night in Sauk Rapids.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albertville, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Albertville, MN
Sports
City
Clearwater, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
Monticello, MN
Sports
City
Monticello, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclone#Doubleheader#The Sauk Rapids Cyclones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
237
Followers
342
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy