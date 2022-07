Carteret County commissioners Monday night cleared the way for the next major development in the western part of the county. During its monthly meeting in its chambers in the administration building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort, the board voted unanimously to rezone 82.31 acres of property off West Fire Tower Road and Amphitheater Drive near Peletier from B-1 (General Business District), R-15 (Single-Family Residential District, and R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-10CZ (Single-Family Residential Conditional Zoning District).

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO