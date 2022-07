A Cameron man had serious injuries in a crash on US 69 early Wednesday morning. Thirty-one-year-old Neil T Dodd was taken to Liberty Hospital following the accident at about 2:45 am near the southern Cameron City Limits. According to the report, Dodd was southbound when the vehicle ahead of him had the hood come up and the driver turned into a private driveway. Dodd hit the left rear corner of the car with his motorcycle and the motorcycle overturned. Dodd was not wearing a helmet.

CAMERON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO