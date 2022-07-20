ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Burgerlicious now open in Lewisville

By Destine Gibson
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Burgerlicious is now open in Lewisville. (Courtesy Burgerlicious) Burgerlicious held its grand opening in Lewisville July 16. The restaurant is located at 1565 W. Main St.,...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chandler's Kitchen & Bar opens Flower Mound restaurant

Chandler's Kitchen & Bar opened its Flower Mound location. (Courtesy Chandler's Kitchen & Bar) Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opened July 19 in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 890 Parker Square Road, Flower Mound. Its menu includes shareables, such as buttermilk shrimp, crab avocado and sauteed mussels. It also features entree items such as steak frittes, pork schnitzel, bolognese and New York strip steak. 972-537- 5567. www.chandlerskitchenandbar.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chickit restaurant to open in Music City Mall in Lewisville

Chickit is set to open at Music City Mall in Lewisville. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Chickit is opening in August at the Music City Mall in Lewisville. The restaurant will be located at the upper level food court in Suite 2330. Chickit will offer various chicken dishes such as fried chicken, grilled chicken and salads. Music City Mall is located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville. 443-949-6052. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/chickit.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Just Love Coffee coming to Northeast Fort Worth

Just Love Coffee serves a variety of caffeinated beverages, including an iced white chocolate tiramisu drink and a traditional macchiato. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact Newspaper) Just Love Coffee is opening a location at 9749 North Freeway, Fort Worth, according to the company's website. Construction is set to be completed by late...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Everbowl opens Flower Mound location

Everbowl opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Everbowl officially opened its Flower Mound location. It is located at 2704 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 117. The restaurant offers smoothie bowls, smoothies and coffee. The franchise has locations throughout the country in states such as California, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, Florida and several others. 214-513-9989. www.everbowl.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Anderson Distillery & Grill is now open in Roanoke

Anderson Distillery & Grill opened at 400 S. Oak St., Ste 100, in Roanoke. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact Newspaper) Anderson Distillery & Grill opened for business July 22 at 400 S. Oak St., Ste 100, Roanoke, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant serves a blend of craft foods and microdistilled spirits. Its small batch spirits focus on using Texas-sourced products, according to the website. 817-203-0623. www.andersondistillery.com.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Tap-in Grill & Pub is now open in Alliance area of Fort Worth

The Tap-in Grill & Pub opened on July 18 at 3351 Texas Sage Trail in Fort Worth. (Courtesy The Tap-in Grill & Pub) The Tap-in Grill & Pub opened July 18 at 3351 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth. The restaurant is a European-style pub that offers a wide variety of food, such as burgers, wings, salads, pizza, fish and more. The restaurant's original location is in Grapevine. 817-741-5284. On Facebook and at https://thetapin.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
H-E-B Just Bought Land In Prosper, Texas

San Antonio-based supermarket H-E-B continues its expansion in North Texas. This week, the company bought land in Prosper on the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, near the town’s high school and parks. The lot size is 19.78 acres, which as The Dallas Morning News points out, is enough space for a supermarket.
PROSPER, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things to Do in Denton, Texas

Austin's slogan may be "Keep Austin Weird," but Denton, Texas isn't far behind. This town at the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is a quirky, fun, and vibrant place doing things a bit different than the surrounding area. Home to the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University, Denton is definitely a college town with a thriving music and arts scene. Here, you'll find a charming downtown square giving off major small-town vibes, but you'll also find a hopping bar and restaurant scene plus live music and colorful, modern murals all over town. Stop in for a long weekend trip or spend the day here before heading toward the larger cities of Dallas and Fort Worth. Either way, Denton is sure to make you smile.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym Plano to hold grand opening July 23

The all-abilities kids gym will offer sensory equipment to engage children. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym will hold a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Treats and refreshments will be provided. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise, owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner, offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com/
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Churn and Bake offering Asian-inspired ice cream flavors in Plano

Churn and Bake offers Asian-inspired flavors of premium ice cream at its new location in Plano. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Artisan creamery Churn and Bake opened this spring at 2707 W. 15th St., Ste. C, Plano. The shop offers Asian-inspired flavors of premium ice cream as well as baked goods. Churn and Bake partners with local businesses to source its ingredients, according to the shop’s Facebook page. 469-277-6098. www.facebook.com/Churn-and-Bake-107706631982444.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TotalCare emergency room now open in Frisco

TotalCare ER is a 7,000 square foot emergency room on Preston Road in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) TotalCare opened the doors of its 24/7 emergency room June 7 on Preston Road in Frisco. The emergency room treats various emergency conditions, including abdominal pain, accidental poisoning, bites, burns, eye injuries, high fever, dehydration and more, according to its website. The Frisco location at 5245 Preston Road, Frisco, has a CT machine, sonogram, and on-site labs, so imaging and tests can be conducted on-site. The Texas-based company also strives to provide shorter wait times than hospital ERs.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Guitars & Growlers to open in Flower Mound

Guitars & Growlers is set to open in Flower Mound, but an official open date has not been announced. (Courtesy Guitars & Growlers) Guitars & Growlers is coming soon to Flower Mound, according to a Flower Mound news release. It will be located at 400 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 160. An official open date for the business was not available. The store will be a one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer. It will also offer food options including cheesy paninis, charcuterie boards and flatbread pizzas.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Naf Naf Grill opening in July in Frisco

Naf Naf Grill in Frisco is opening soon. (Courtesy Naf Naf Grill) Naf Naf Grill will have a soft opening in July and a grand opening August 11 at 1525 US 380, Ste. 400, Frisco. The chain is fast casual and will offer Middle Eastern food, with its “fab four” items being shawarma, pita, hummus and sauces, according to Devin Handler, vice president for brand marketing.
FRISCO, TX
