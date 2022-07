CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Virginia elementary school has a simple solution to the debate over bathroom use for trans students. Gandy Elementary is making all bathrooms private and gender-neutral. When the Hanover County school opens in 2024, the building designer says each student will have complete privacy. Each stall will go from floor to ceiling, with no gaps, and sinks will be located in the hallway.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO