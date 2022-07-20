ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland police arrest shooting suspect after hours-long search

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Clark, 27, is accused of shooting...

www.kgw.com

KGW

Police: Man shot coming into home in Portland's Kerns neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the Kerns neighborhood of Northeast that left one man injured. In a relative rarity for Portland's shootings of late, the shooter may already be accounted for. Shortly after midnight, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Central...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Arrest made in deadly MAX station shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in a deadly MAX station shooting. Court documents obtained by FOX 12 show that 18-year-old Hector Agueta-Navarette has been charged with the death of 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux who was shot at the East 162nd Avenue MAX station around 5 a.m. on July 1.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Woman found shot to death in Salem car

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police launched an investigation on Thursday after discovering a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle early that morning. According to the Salem Police Department, patrol officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a welfare check request in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Firefighters pull 1 from head-on crash in Beaverton, 2 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Oaks Park closes early Friday because of 'unruly behavior'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oaks Park closed an hour early Friday night and canceled its Open Skate Session because of “unruly behavior and altercations” among several people, the park said on its Facebook page. “This behavior did not align with our mission, and was not the experience we...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man accused of attempting to rape woman at Sherwood apartment complex

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man earlier this month after they interrupted an attempted sexual assault, according to the Sherwood Police Department. On July 1, officers responded to an apartment complex after a caller reported a man was dragging an intoxicated woman around the pool deck. Police said the caller reported the man and woman were physically fighting each other. Police did not provide the name or address of the apartment complex.
kptv.com

Michael Wolfe sentenced to life in prison for Fretwell murders

One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. New spot set to open Friday...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Missing woman found dead in Clackamas; investigation underway

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said...
CLACKAMAS, OR

