Portland police arrest shooting suspect after hours-long search

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the Kerns neighborhood of Northeast that left one man injured. In a relative rarity for Portland's shootings of late, the shooter may already be accounted for. Shortly after midnight, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Central...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in a deadly MAX station shooting. Court documents obtained by FOX 12 show that 18-year-old Hector Agueta-Navarette has been charged with the death of 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux who was shot at the East 162nd Avenue MAX station around 5 a.m. on July 1.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Steven Black knows better than anybody that working a civil process agent is not for the faint of heart. "I've had weapons pulled on me," he said. "I've had people vandalize and damage my car." But nothing could have prepared the 59-year-old Troutdale man for what...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Forest Grove police officer has been found guilty after reportedly damaging a family’s decorations outside their home on Halloween of 2020, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Steven Teets was found...
GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham woman is recovering after a close call she will never forget. Police say Katie Guzenko was driving when she got caught in the middle of two gunmen who were shooting at each other. Guzenko was running errands near Southeast 130th and Powell on Wednesday...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oaks Amusement Park closed early Friday night after incidents of “unruly behavior and altercations.” The amusement park’s Open Skate Session was also canceled. The park posted to Facebook sharing the news shortly after 7: 30 p.m. saying, “This behavior did not align...
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police launched an investigation on Thursday after discovering a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle early that morning. According to the Salem Police Department, patrol officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a welfare check request in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The body of a woman who was recently reported missing has been found in a field, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a search crew found the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra in a field near Sunnyside Road, officials said.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have released the identities of the victims in a deadly road rage shooting and more photos of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to 2006. The man who died in...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oaks Park closed an hour early Friday night and canceled its Open Skate Session because of “unruly behavior and altercations” among several people, the park said on its Facebook page. “This behavior did not align with our mission, and was not the experience we...
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man earlier this month after they interrupted an attempted sexual assault, according to the Sherwood Police Department. On July 1, officers responded to an apartment complex after a caller reported a man was dragging an intoxicated woman around the pool deck. Police said the caller reported the man and woman were physically fighting each other. Police did not provide the name or address of the apartment complex.
One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. New spot set to open Friday...
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was arrested for reckless driving and DUII after allegedly racing down a Washington County highway and weaving through traffic at more than 100 mph. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was the result of a concerted effort to catch a speedster their...
Comments / 0