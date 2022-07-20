ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Announcing the startups pitching onstage at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

By Neesha A. Tambe
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounders will be pitching on the virtual stage for four minutes, followed by a four-minute Q&A. The judges are Ayanna Howard, Ohio State University, Ayah Bdeir, littleBits (acquired by Sphero) and Kelly Chen, DCVC. You can read more...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Robotics and AI are going from cage to stage

Milo Werner is a new general partner at MIT’s The Engine, an accelerator and fund focused on “tough tech.” Joyce Sidopoulos is a co-founder of MassRobotics, a community and advocacy group for the sector’s startup ecosystem. And Pieter Abbeel is a professor at UC Berkeley and the co-founder of Covariant, which is designing a new generation of warehouse robots (he also just won the ACM Prize — belated congratulations, Pieter).
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Agility’s next Digit robot will have a face and hands

Just don’t expect Digit to talk or have digits that look like human hands. Digit, which was introduced in 2019, initially seemed destined for a life in last-mile delivery. Recently, the startup that spun out of Oregon State University has shifted its focus to logistics. The aim: to turn Digit into a platform for general purpose work such as unpacking trucks and moving boxes around warehouses.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Taking robots from the lab to the real world

As part of today’s TC Sessions: Robotics event, I spoke with Robert Playter, the CEO at Boston Dynamics, and Kiva Allgood, the CEO at Sarcos Technology and Robotics, to figure out how they are evolving and growing their organizations to help their robotics out into the real world. Sarcos...
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayanna Howard
Person
Kelly Chen
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Early-stage fundraising revisited, fractional hiring, HR tech boom

Perhaps you don’t have much revenue. Or maybe, too much of your cash flow depends on a single customer. Oh, and when are you on track to join the $100 million ARR club?. Given current conditions, best practices for fundraising and finding investor alignment are less relevant than they were a year ago. Back then, the promise of early growth was enough to help many teams close seed and Series A rounds.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Mark Cuban hasn’t profited from his ‘Shark Tank’ investments

“Are you up all time on ‘Shark Tank’ investments?” the podcast host asked. “Like, up financially?” the venture capitalist said. “Oh no, I’ve gotten beat.”. Mark Cuban on His Worst Shark Tank Investment 😅. “Shark Tank” brought the (dramatized, edited) inner workings of venture...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Tesla to increase cost of FSD beta software beyond its $12,000 price tag

Tesla vehicles today come standard with its driver assistance system called Autopilot. For an additional $12,000, owners can buy FSD — a feature that Musk has repeatedly promised will one day deliver full autonomous driving capabilities. FSD includes the parking feature Summon as well as Navigate on Autopilot, an active guidance system that navigates a car from a highway on-ramp to off-ramp, including interchanges, making lane changes and recognizing traffic controls. It is now operational on city streets.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Ohio State University#Endiatx
TechCrunch

Automating Amazon

Amazon’s huge bet on robotics dates back to its 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems. Over the past decade, it’s a gamble that has paid off immeasurably as the retailer has become the 800 pound gorilla in any conversation about warehouse automation. VP Joseph Quinlivan will discuss what the company is doing to maintain its edge.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon is buying primary care tech provider One Medical for $3.9B

Amazon is so far not saying much at all about its plans for One Medical under the wing of Amazon. Amazon is so far not saying much at all about its plans for One Medical under the wing of Amazon. It’s not clear, for example, if it will remain an independent company or whether it will be integrated into Amazon’s wider healthcare strategy. The e-commerce and cloud services behemoth has been making a number of inroads into the field under its own steam, including launching an online pharmacy and building an on-demand healthcare services platform.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

15Five, a pioneer in talent management HR tech, raises $52M to boost its own performance

Now in use at some 3,400 companies — customers include Credit Karma, Spotify and Pendo, with its sweet spot specifically on businesses with between 100 and 2,500 employees — the startup will double down on what David Hassell, the CEO and founder of 15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
TechCrunch

World Fund joins $128M bet that quantum can deliver climate breakthroughs

Quantum computing trades the bits of conventional computers for quantum bits, and in theory, quantum machines may be better suited for solving some highly complex problems in fields like chemistry and machine learning. IQM argues its tech could also move the needle on climate, but there is cause to be skeptical of the industry on the whole; we’ve seen a lot of hype around quantum computing startups, and yet the field mostly remains stuck in labs today.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Where should US-based startups file their patent applications?

You know that if you want to protect the product, you should file a patent application. So, you hire a patent lawyer and file a U.S. patent application. Problem solved, right? Time to start manufacturing and marketing your product. But wait, a patent is a national right. A U.S. patent...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tesla solar sees best quarter in 4 years, but ‘semiconductor challenges’ spell trouble

Tesla’s mythical solar roofs may be on ice right now, but its conventional solar business is a whole ‘nother story. This afternoon, the automaker said the division notched its “strongest” quarter in more than four years, with a total of 106 megawatts deployed in Q2 2022. “Although we continue to experience import delays beyond our control on certain solar components,” Tesla reported, “we have expanded our supplier base to enable growth in this business.” Compared to the same quarter last year, Tesla upped solar deployments by 25%.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Amazon starts delivering packages with Rivian-built EVs

The initial rollout, which kicks off in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis, will eventually spread to more than 100 cities by the end of the year, Amazon said. The end goal, at least for now, is to have more than 100,000 EV delivery vans on the road by 2030.
NORMAL, IL
TechCrunch

Big Tech cutting back on hiring is an opportunity for startups

We’re not talking about Snap’s earnings sending its stock plunging, or Twitter’s lackluster earnings report from earlier this morning. No, we’re talking about Big Tech. The world’s largest tech companies are pulling back in a way that could, perhaps, clear some brush for startups still making their way through the wild (the private markets) toward the promised land (the public markets).
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Instacart’s co-founder Apoorva Mehta checks out

“Since I transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman a year ago, I realized that I want to pursue a new mission and I want to do it with the same singular focus that I had while building Instacart,” Mehta wrote on Twitter. “Stepping off the board will allow me to do just that.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Great Resignation meets Great Reset meets (Great R…un down those valuations please)

We love a counternarrative angle these days, and this week’s choice is a look into why lower valuations may actually be a good thing for startups these days. In the past few months, both Stripe and Instacart have seen their internal valuations updated in a 409A appraisal process. The startups saw their valuations being slashed by 28% and 38%, respectively, as a result of the appraisals. Anita Ramaswamy and I looked into 409As and learned about an entirely different meaning of a “valuation haircut.”
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Review: Framework’s latest modular laptop is one I could stick with for years

If you’re not familiar with Framework, the company makes laptops and parts with two goals in mind: sustainability and repairability. The repairability piece is a breath of fresh air to someone like me who has used exclusively Apple laptops for the last 10 years — good devices to be sure, but forget about repairing or upgrading them. Framework’s models are built from the ground up to be fixed, whether that’s swapping out bad RAM, replacing the keyboard, or adding a (new or old) port.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy