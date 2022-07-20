Body found in central Fresno canal

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. ( )- The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office continues to issue evacuation orders for the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. The fire is currently estimated to be 6,555 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire says the fire is spreading rapidly and emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and protect structures. Fire crews say that at times the fire is even exhibiting explosive behavior and is incredibly challenging to battle. It is reported that 10 structures have been destroyed, five have been damaged, and an estimated 2,000 structures are currently threatened by flames.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO