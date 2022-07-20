ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Body found in central Fresno canal

By John Houghton
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body has been discovered in a central Fresno canal Wednesday morning,...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 2

 

KMJ

Multiple People Injured After Crash On HWY 180 In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Traffic was backed up in the area of Hwy. 180 and Peach Ave. in Fresno Friday morning following a multiple vehicle crash. According to CHP, three cars were involved in a crash around 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound side of 180 just before the Peach exit.
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into Clovis furniture store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business has been temporarily closed after a car smashed through its front doors on Friday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department. The crash happened at W Furniture near Shaw and Sunnyside avenues. Photos shared by Clovis police show a car inside of...
CLOVIS, CA
Nationwide Report

14-year-old boy died, 3 people hospitalized after a head-on crash in Visalia (Visalia, CA)

14-year-old boy died, 3 people hospitalized after a head-on crash in Visalia (Visalia, CA)Nationwide Report. A 14-year-old boy lost his life and three other people received major injuries after a traffic collision Friday morning in Visalia. As per the initial information, the fatal head-on crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 63, north of Marlin Avenue [...]
VISALIA, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMJ

3 Added To The Top Ten Most Wanted In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Three more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. According to Sheriff Boudreaux, these criminals are in hiding. Jesse Ruiz, 18, of Goshen is wanted for attempted homicide on July 10 and has an active felony warrant...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Crash on SR-168 in Fresno County

On July 20, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle collision on SR-168 in the Fresno County foothills. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. in Prather. It was said to have involved a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a 2003 Chevrolet Express with a trailer, and a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Escaped Arrestee Facing Additional Charges After Being Caught

July 21, just before noon, a Clovis PD jail officer arrived at Fresno County Jail, transporting two arrestees from separate cases. Due to construction in the area, the secure sally port was not able to be used so the jail officer parked on the street close to the entrance. Sometime...
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Oak Fire described as “explosive”, evacuations continue

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. ( )- The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office continues to issue evacuation orders for the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. The fire is currently estimated to be 6,555 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire says the fire is spreading rapidly and emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and protect structures. Fire crews say that at times the fire is even exhibiting explosive behavior and is incredibly challenging to battle. It is reported that 10 structures have been destroyed, five have been damaged, and an estimated 2,000 structures are currently threatened by flames.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Security footage shows Fresno pizza store burglary

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers are looking for a man they say broke into a city pizza store early Monday morning and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance footage shows the suspect broke in through the front of the 99 Craft Pizza on Palm and Nees avenues. The video shows the person […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno hit-and-run named, no arrests made

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a hit-and-run in Fresno last week was officially identified on Tuesday as investigators continue work to identify the driver of the vehicle that struck them, according to the Fresno Police Department. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Theodore Ceja of Fresno. Officials with the […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Body found in orchard Tuesday morning in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in an orchard Tuesday morning. The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Enterprise and Bardsley in Tulare. When they arrived, deputies found a person dead. Deputies say the body has...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run on Kern Avenue [Tulare, CA]

One Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Bardsley Avenue. The incident happened on July 8th, near the intersection of Bardsley Avenue and K Street. Authorities noticed a black Jeep that was speeding in the area. After being spotted speeding for the third time on Kern Avenue and R street, officers attempted to pull the Jeep over.
yourcentralvalley.com

Rest Fest Block Party to provide school supplies for children in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Saint Rest Baptist Church in Fresno is holding its annual Rest Fest Block Party event on Saturday, July 23. The event provides school supplies to children in southwest Fresno. Vaccinations and other resources are also available at the event. Organizers say the block party will feature food, games and a 3-on-3 tournament.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Wanted For Assault With Deadly Weapon In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ) — Clovis Police are searching for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect is believed to be 27 year old Seth McLelan. McLelan is wanted for a felony warrant. If you see him or know where he is in Clovis, call the...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hallucinogenic drug lab found in Kingsburg, 1 arrest, police say

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg lab manufacturing the hallucinogenic drug DMT resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man, according to the Kingsburg Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Robert Palmer was arrested following the discovery of the lab being used to make dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogenic drug similar to LSD, and psilocybin mushrooms. According […]
KINGSBURG, CA

