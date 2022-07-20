ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0lMX_0gmFjcjf00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the party will have a “crowded field” of candidates running for president in 2024.

Asked how he would respond to former President Donald Trump potentially launching another run, McConnell gave a broad assessment of what he expects the primary race to look like.

“I think we’re going to have a crowded field for president,” he said, without referring to Trump. “I assume that most of that will unfold later and people will be picking their candidates during a crowded primary field.”

While McConnell previously called Trump “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, he has also said he would still vote for the former president if he were the party’s nominee.

“I think I have an obligation to support the nominee of my party,” McConnell told Axios’ Jonathan Swan in April.

While Trump lost the 2020 election, he remains a powerful figure in the Republican Party. Trump has so far endorsed more than 200 candidates around the country, according to The New York Times. Some of his endorsements, including J.D. Vance in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary, were deemed essential to the candidates securing victory.

Trump has yet to announce his own 2024 candidacy but told New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi on July 11 that he believes he would be successful if he chose to do so.

“Look,” he said, “I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win.”

The ex-president added that his big decision will be whether to launch his bid before or after the midterm elections in November.

Trump’s fundraising recently has taken a hit, slowing in the first half of 2022 for the first time since he left office in January 2021. This stands in contrast with other Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a top contender.

Other Republicans could throw their hats into the ring, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who gave her biggest hint yet on Monday.

“No deal is better than a bad deal,” she said, slamming President Joe Biden for seeking to reinstate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to The Hill. “And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise. The next president will shred it on her first day in office.”

“Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman,” she continued.

Comments / 186

Ron Mills
3d ago

Mitch need to go. but put someone good up against him. everybody that runs against him are ten time worse then he is. that's why he keeps winning

Reply(3)
38
Ron Perfect
2d ago

#DitchMitch this guys has done absolutely nothing for the party. He's all about himself. He is a sell out and has been compromised from day one. He needs to go. #DitchMitch

Reply(5)
21
Billy Bishop
2d ago

we need younger person in there,but someone that makes is own decision and not listen to everyone else.when it comes to voting,just remember we don't won't another 70 or 80 year old.me I think maybe at least a 60 or 65 year old.

Reply
15
Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jonathan Swan
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Olivia Nuzzi
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Republicans#Election#Cspan#The Republican Party#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Will Trump Do Time? What It Would Take to Convict the Former President

Most legal and constitutional experts agree: Given the facts that have come to light about former President Donald Trump's role in the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, it is now plausible that he will be charged with crimes, tried and convicted. "It's no longer premature to say that Trump could end up in prison," says Michael Conway, a longtime trial lawyer who started his career as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry into Richard Nixon in 1974 , and who now teaches ethics and the law at Northwestern University. "It's a winnable case."
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy