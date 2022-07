Billings (Mont.) Clinic is requiring employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to undergo weekly testing or wear an N95 mask at work, KTVQ reported July 21. Health system officials said the policy is in line with federal regulations and requirements and allows workers to safely care for patients as COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., according to the news station. Cases and hospitalizations are increasing nationwide, largely because of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5.

