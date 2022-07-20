ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie County, TX

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area offers magical time for adventurers, families

By Cora Neas
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwUfh_0gmFiIJS00

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One billion years ago, magma bubbled up through seven miles of the Earth, breaking the surface and eventually cooling into a 640 acre-wide dome that rises 1,825 feet above sea level. Millennia passed until humanity first saw this wonder, and the Tonkawa tribe lived in the area for thousands of years.

Enchanted Rock

  • 16710 Ranch Rd. 965, Fredericksburg
  • ~2 hours from Austin
  • $8 day fee
  • 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tonkawa folklore speaks of “ghost fires” atop what is now called Enchanted Rock, and they described hearing the dome creak and groan, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. These fantastical sightings are real, but their magical nature now has modern explanations: the ghostly lights can be seen on clear nights after rain falls on the dome; the creaking is caused by friction between layers of granite.

Amidst the natural beauty of Enchanted Rock , today’s visitors to the State Natural Area have a large number of outdoor adventures to pursue. The summit, whether reached via trail or climb, is a must-see at the park.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2V0r_0gmFiIJS00
    A sign for the Enchanted Rock Summit Trail greets hikers who will ascend the dome. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Adams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeaI8_0gmFiIJS00
    The view from Enchanted Rock’s summit. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Adams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syoi2_0gmFiIJS00
    Enchanted Rock, seen through the brush. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Adams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWpIX_0gmFiIJS00
    Another view from Enchanted Rock, with ominous clouds in the distance. (KXAN Photo/Harley Tamplin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMhTM_0gmFiIJS00
    Two cows graze near the base of Enchanted Rcok. (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)

The park is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day passes cost $8 and may be purchased at the park, by phone or online up to one month in advance .

Climbing and Bouldering

The natural area has around 40 climbing routes rated between 5.4 and 5.11a on the Yosemite Decimal System , many of which have bolted-in anchors maintained by the Central Texas Climbing Committee or CTCC. There are also a few bouldering options in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSTSr_0gmFiIJS00
The approach to Enchanted Rock. (KXAN Photo/Jose Torres)

Due to Enchanted Rock’s height, many routes are multi-pitch climbs, where climbers will reset their rope at multiple points on the climb. Once at the top, climbers can either walk or rappel back down.

The Natural Area’s website lists several guide companies that provide gear and expert assistance for aspiring climbers. Rock-About Climbing Adventures is one of these, and owner Adam Mitchell said Enchanted Rock has a long history in the climbing community.

“It’s a different style of climbing than what is seen around Austin, because it’s a different type of rock. Enchanted Rock is an older granite that cooled fast, so it’s really chunky granite. But since it’s old, its a little bit brittle sometimes,” Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell, two prominent styles of climbing at Enchanted Rock are slab and crack climbing. Mitchell has climbed on Enchanted Rock for around 20 years and is currently part of an effort to replace the area’s climbing anchors with a newer design.

“In the last month and a half, we changed like 80 bolts out there. We’re in the process of rebuilding the entire thing. We’ve learned a lot through the years about bolting. What we’re putting in there, theoretically, it’ll last for like, 50 to 100 years,” Mitchell said.

Pedernales Falls home to endangered bird, outdoor adventures

Austin climbers installed the first anchors at Enchanted Rock 20 to 30 years before anchors were installed on the Greenbelt’s climbing walls, Mitchell said.

For experienced climbers, Mitchell recommends the Grass Crack (5.10), Top Choice (5.10-) and Clockwerk Orange (5.11a) routes.

“Enchanted Rock has a long history of climbers and community. It’s a really good place to cut your teeth to do big stuff. It’s definitely a place to learn and grow,” Mitchell said. “It’s definitely a heady place. It’s way more of a heady place than anywhere in Austin.”

The CTCC recommends climbers:

  • Know your limits and only lead if you can do so safely
  • Always tie a safety knot
  • Use only “clean” climbing gear that won’t cause damage
  • Do not use trees or plants as anchors
  • Bring at least a 70-meter rope to get full use of the climbing and rappelling options
  • Contact CTCC if an anchor needs repair ( centraltexascc@gmail.com )

Stay overnight, see the Milky Way

There are 56 camping sites at Enchanted Rock , offering both primitive sites and ones with water. Groups should reserve a site ahead of time in order to stay where they want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOX2j_0gmFiIJS00
A view from Enchanted Rock, overlooking the Natural Area’s campsites. (David Yeomans/KXAN Photos)

In addition to the day-pass fee, these sites cost $14 (primitive sites) or $20 (campsites with water) and an additional $10 fee for each additional person in the group.

The primitive sites are good short backpacking options, and they can only be accessed by a one- to three-mile hike on trails. The sites with water are only a short walk from a parking lot.

There is also a large group camp called Buzzard’s Roost that can hold up to 50 people. This site has a dedicated parking lot 0.75 miles from it.

Trails in the Natural Area range from easy to challenging. The longest trail is 4.6 miles and loops around the park’s perimeter. Many of the shorter trails can be linked to create a weekend-long adventure. Texas State Parks has a map of the trails on its website.

Enchanted Rock is also an International Dark Sky Park with a gold-tier rating from the International Dark Sky Association.

Overnight visitors will be able to see sights unavailable in Austin or many other of Texas’s communities. The park also regularly hosts stargazing and astronomy events led by park rangers.

This story is part of a KXAN series highlighting Central Texas activities — you can see our full list on our “ Central Texas Things to Do ” page. Do you have an idea of something we should profile? Email us at reportit@kxan.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
mySanAntonio.com

5 Texas Hill Country breweries worth the drive

The Texas Hill Country is rife with beautiful views and perfect for a weekend getaway. There is fabulous food, fantastic people, and plenty of craft beer brewed with the heart and soul of our fellow Texans. If you’re planning to get out of town for a few days, try adding these breweries to your itinerary.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

Have Fun in Kerrville, Texas—A Hill Country Favorite

Just one hour from San Antonio and two hours from Austin, you'll find Kerrville, Texas, a charming small town spewing with history and Hill Country treasures. Situated along the Guadalupe River, Kerrville is perfect for those wanting to escape the big city for a quiet slice of paradise. Float down the river in a kayak or tube during warm months, or anchor yourself downtown for quaint shops, cafes, and plenty of nightlife. Whether you're looking for solitude, shopping, arts, or history, you'll find it in this Hill Country town. Here are our favorite things to do in Kerrville.
KERRVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Earth, TX
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

These are the 'best' small towns for retirement in Texas

The golden years of retirement are what many people look forward to during the nine-to-five grind of their working years. A recent report from WorldAtlas highlighted the 12 best small towns for retirement in the Lone Star State and the list features cities across Texas. Best small towns for retirement...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

Paradise Lost: Where You Can’t (or Shouldn’t) Swim Right Now in Texas

As Texans suffer through one of the worst summer heat waves in recent years, we’re seeking relief wherever we can find it. Our state’s iconic swimming holes seem like a natural choice, but the drought is leaving many would-be visitors high and dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the country, 51.8 percent of the Lone Star State was in extreme or exceptional drought as of July 12. Swimming holes are shrinking, and spring flows are dropping.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls Putters & Gutters grand opening is July 26

A grand opening for Putters & Gutters in Marble Falls is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, and features free snow cones, face painting, and a balloon artist. Door prizes will be given out every 15 minutes and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune will be broadcasting live at the family fun center, 4100 U.S. 281.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
tribeza.com

Fischer & Wieser Transforms Peach Farmstead into Fredericksburg Destination

In 1928, German immigrant J.B. Wieser planted a small orchard of peach trees on the family farm outside of Fredericksburg, Texas. At the time, he had no idea that those seeds would ultimately grow into something much bigger. Almost a century later, thousands of peach trees stand on that same land, and J.B.’s son Mark has transformed this Central Texas farmstead into a relaxing destination for travelers and the headquarters for a specialty food brand that ships jams, jellies and sauces around the world.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Climbing#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Guide#Enchanted Rock#Lead Climbing#Camping Sites#Adventurers#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Family Activities#Texas Parks And Wildlife#The State Natural Area
CultureMap San Antonio

Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination

A Texas wine company that enjoys a faithful following in Fredericksburg is plowing fertile ground with a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City, a Hill Country neighbor. William Chris Wine Co., based in the Blanco County town of Hye, recently started construction on a 9,260-square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City, representing an extension of its Lost Draw Cellars brand. Lost Draw already operates a winery and tasting room in Fredericksburg, which is about 30 miles west of Johnson City.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 15-21, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 15-21, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Preparations underway for 41st Cajun Festival

Volunteers from all parts of Bandera County gathered at the Lakehills Community Center earlier this monh to begin preparing ingredients to be used for the Cajun Cuisine that made the Medina Lake Cajun Festival one of Texas’ most famous. During their first food preparation session, numerous volunteers diced and...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

$1M food hall coming to Helotes

HELOTES, Texas – The city of Helotes is set to receive a $1 million food hall by April 2023, according to the San Antonio Business Journal. An official opening date has yet to be announced. Roots Food Hall will cover 10,000 feet of property and will be home to...
HELOTES, TX
KXII.com

Semi-truck strikes herd of cows near Falconhead

FALCONHEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters worked on a semi-truck that struck a herd of cows near Falconhead Wednesday night. Officials said a total of 9 cows were killed. Fire crews said they were winding down a grassfire on Highway 76 about 5 hours prior when a tractor-trailer struck a herd of cows on Highway 32.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXAN

KXAN

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy