After some delays, Winonans could soon be able to provide commentary at City Council meetings by fall, something many citizens and city officials have been asking for. “We’re looking to do a pre-council informational session on August 15 where we would bring in the draft of the policies and procedures and get final council consensus on it at the meeting,” City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO