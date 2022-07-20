ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Two Neglected Tigers Saved From Abandoned Roadside Zoo in Oklahoma

By Hailey Kanowsky
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo neglected tigers were rescued from a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, but now, they’re beginning new lives and leaving their days of neglect behind. The two female tigers were rescued in June from a roadside attraction. The ‘zoo’ was closed in 2008 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for multiple animal...

United We Stand
1d ago

They should be charged with animal cruelty. Why were they allowed to keep them there, if it was shut down? Why didn't anyone follow up afterwards, to make sure that all animals were gone?

