Blowing Rock residents asked to restrict water use after ‘catastrophic water main break’

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Polk; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Polk County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Marion to 10 miles north of Rutherfordton to 9 miles northeast of Hendersonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Marion, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Glen Alpine, Lake Lure, Polkville, Ellenboro, Lattimore and Mooresboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

