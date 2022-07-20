ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

Blowing Rock residents asked to restrict water use after ‘catastrophic water main break’

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) – The Town of Blocking Rock is asking residents to restrict some water use following this week’s “catastrophic water main failure” and subsequent loss of water supply. On Wednesday, town officials moved to voluntary water restrictions,...

Blowing Rock, NC
Blowing Rock, NC
