Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to recognize 30 chief innovation officers of hospitals and health systems. Chief innovation officers have become vital to digital transformation efforts and initiatives to keep health systems on the cutting edge of delivering patient care. Innovation chiefs are tasked with creating a culture of innovation across the system, accelerating research and development and managing venture capital funds. They also oversee efforts to harness the ingenuity and creativity of team members to improve operations and clinical care.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO