CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - More jobs continue to be added as Nevada’s economy bounces back from several years of hardship during the pandemic. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) released new data on Friday. Four sectors have experienced major growth, surpassing their employment peaks. The industries include manufacturing (109.5 percent recovery), transportation and utilities (109.8 percent recovery), financial activities (108 percent recovery), and education and health services (105.2 percent recovery). According to DETR, the education and health industry also added the most jobs during the month of June at 2,700.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO