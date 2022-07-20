Utah’s Odyssey Dance Theatre closing after 28 years

UTAH (ABC4) – After 28 years, Utah’s Odyssey Dance Theatre has announced it will be closing its doors.

“After a 28-year mission of providing a space for talented dancers to stay in their home state of Utah and perform, as well as attracting talent from all over the world to Utah, Odyssey Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager and his wife, Costume Designer/Costume Production Director Cheryl Yeager, will be onto the next ‘mission’ in their lives, serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” a statement to ABC4 reads.

“Odyssey Dance recently announced it will be closing its doors after “Thriller” this October,” theatre officials said. “Thriller” is the crowd favorite and what has become a tradition for many, each and every Halloween.”

But don’t worry, the theatre will be putting on one last performance before closing, and it’s a fan favorite.

The company will be putting on a “Thriller” performance on Halloween, which is a long-standing tradition.

They will also be hosting a “huge” costume closet sale, which will include all the amazing costumes and props the company has collected over its nearly three-decade run.

The sale will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copa/Odyssey Studios (352 W. 12300 S. Draper, UT 84020 Suite 400.)

“Thanks for the wonderful 28 years of support and patronage. It has been an amazing ‘Odyssey!!!'” Cheryl Yeager told ABC4.