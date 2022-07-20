ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah’s Odyssey Dance Theatre closing after 28 years

By Craig Proffer
 3 days ago
UTAH (ABC4) – After 28 years, Utah’s Odyssey Dance Theatre has announced it will be closing its doors.

“After a 28-year mission of providing a space for talented dancers to stay in their home state of Utah and perform, as well as attracting talent from all over the world to Utah, Odyssey Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager and his wife, Costume Designer/Costume Production Director Cheryl Yeager, will be onto the next ‘mission’ in their lives, serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” a statement to ABC4 reads.

“Odyssey Dance recently announced it will be closing its doors after “Thriller” this October,” theatre officials said. “Thriller” is the crowd favorite and what has become a tradition for many, each and every Halloween.”

But don’t worry, the theatre will be putting on one last performance before closing, and it’s a fan favorite.

The company will be putting on a “Thriller” performance on Halloween, which is a long-standing tradition.

They will also be hosting a “huge” costume closet sale, which will include all the amazing costumes and props the company has collected over its nearly three-decade run.

The sale will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copa/Odyssey Studios (352 W. 12300 S. Draper, UT 84020 Suite 400.)

“Thanks for the wonderful 28 years of support and patronage. It has been an amazing ‘Odyssey!!!'” Cheryl Yeager told ABC4.

ksl.com

Where in the US is home building booming? All eyes on Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking at the national map of where in the U.S. homes are being built the fastest, almost the entire state of Utah sticks out as a glaring hot spot. Using Census Bureau data, Axios recently compiled a county-by-county national map of where housing units are growing the fastest across the U.S. While some geographically smaller counties in Texas boast some of the highest percentages, Utah is high on the national list, too — but with a high concentration of rapidly growing counties statewide.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Excessive heat alerts for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah! So far this week we have seen above-average heat, but we’ll see the heat crank into high gear as we close out this workweek. The increasing heat to close the week has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches for parts of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular Utah burger joint ‘The Training Table’ might be coming back

UTAH (ABC4) – The popular Utah burger joint ‘The Training Table,’ known for its burgers and cheese fries, might be coming back after a 6 year closure. The restaurant, which was was known as a Utah go-to fast food joint for nearly 40 years, posted a message on its website this week, stating, “Tasty things coming soon…”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

