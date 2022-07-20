ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ crew member dies after being shot on set

By Chris Edwards
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crew member for Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed by an unidentified person near the show’s New York City set on Tuesday (July 19). According to the police, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro was sitting in his car in the Greenpoint neighbourhood of Brooklyn at roughly 5:15am, when the...

